Social Justice Gone Wild: Oklahoma BLM Leader Indicted On Fraud, Money Laundering Charges

A federal grand jury has unsealed a 25-count indictment against the leader of the far-left Marxist group Black Lives Matter in Oklahoma City over allegations of wire fraud and money laundering.

Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson, 52, served as Executive Director of Black Lives Matter OKC (BLMOKC). As Executive Director, Dickerson had access to BLMOKC’s bank, PayPal, and Cash App accounts, where federal prosecutors allege she looted the organization “for her personal benefit,” including travel to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, tens of thousands of dollars in retail shopping, more than $50,000 in food deliveries, a vehicle, and six properties.

🚨BREAKING: Oklahoma BLM executive director federally charged with wire fraud and money laundering.



Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson has been federally indicted on 25 counts after prosecutors said she diverted more than $3.15 million in returned bail checks into her personal bank… pic.twitter.com/BwmnUkErAR — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 11, 2025

According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release, BLMOKC raised millions of dollars to support its woke mission from online donors and national bail funds.

In total, BLMOKC raised $5.6 million, including grants from Community Justice Exchange, the Massachusetts Bail Fund, and the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Most of those funds were routed through Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), as a fiscal sponsor, to BLMOKC.

The indictment said that BLMOKC was supposed to deploy these national bail fund grants to those who were arrested in connection with riot/protests after the death of George Floyd.

Yet federal prosecutors allege that, despite the organization’s stated mission, Dickerson diverted $3.15 million for her own use, financing luxury travel, extensive shopping sprees, food deliveries, a personal vehicle, and multiple real estate purchases:

recreational travel to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic for herself and her associates;

tens of thousands of dollars in retail shopping;

at least $50,000 in food and grocery deliveries for herself and her children;

a personal vehicle registered in her name;

and six real properties in Oklahoma City deeded in her own name or in the name Equity International, LLC, an entity she exclusively controlled.

Corporate structure of BLMOKC. Jesse Jackson, founder??

Related:

The wild, wild West of the nonprofit world: you can hate America, start riots, burn down city streets, and do it all behind a 501(c)(3). What has captured our attention is AFGJ …