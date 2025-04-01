"Someone Will Be Arrested": Elon Musk's DOGE Finds Massive Social Security Fraud Scheme 

One day after Elon Musk and Antonio Gracias—founder and CEO of the Chicago-based investment firm Valor Equity Partners, and now a DOGE official—unveiled a "mind-blowing" chart showing a surge in Social Security numbers issued to illegal aliens over the Biden-Harris administration's first term during an America PAC town hall in Wisconsin on Sunday, Musk's America PAC hosted an online tele-town hall with Wisconsin voters on Monday night, where he provided more color on the SSN fraud.

During the tele-town hall, one Wisconsin voter asked Musk: "You found a lot of fraud in Social Security. Do you know whether the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute that fraud?"

Musk responded: "I believe someone is going to be arrested tomorrow, because there's someone who actually stole 400,000 Social Security numbers and personal information from the Social Security database… And was selling Social Security numbers and all the identification information in order for people to basically steal money from Social Security."

" This is a particular avenue of fraud for illegal immigrants and voter fraud - because the main way identification is established in the US is via Social Security. If you comprise the Social Security system, you can basically get people to get defacto registered to vote - even if they're not citizens - and get a bunch of benefits and to milk the system - this is pretty insane," Musk said.

On Sunday, Musk and Gracias showed the audience of a town hall a chart titled "New Non-Citizen Social Security Numbers Issued" ...

Then again, Democrats are against DOGE's efforts to find waste and fraud at Social Security. Wonder why?

American citizens deserve full transparency, accountability, and swift reforms to ensure this kind of fraud is never repeated and used to game elections and drain resources of citizens by illegals.

Also, handing out stolen SNNs is a national security threat and can end up in the hands of bad actors, such as members of transnational gangs or terrorist networks.

