SPLC Employee Funneled $1.2 Million To Neo-Nazi Lover - And More: DOJ Superseding Indictment

The Southern Poverty Law Center built a massive empire - ballooning to over $787 million in assets - by promising donors it was the frontline defender against "hate" and white supremacy. But according to the Department of Justice's superseding indictment, the organization allegedly funneled millions in tax-exempt donor dollars to the very extremists it publicly condemned.

The Juiciest Revelation: The $1.2 Million Romantic Entanglement

One of the most shocking details involves "F-9" - a field source affiliated with the neo-Nazi National Alliance. The SPLC allegedly paid this individual over $1.2 million while F-9 was in a romantic relationship with an SPLC employee.

While on the SPLC payroll, F-9 reportedly continued raising funds for the National Alliance.

1⃣ NATIONAL ALLIANCE



SPLC paid over $1.2M to "F-9," who was in a romantic relationship with an SPLC employee



While receiving SPLC donors' money, F-9 also raised funds for the National Alliance.



5/20 - Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

Other Damning Allegations From The Superseding Indictment

F-30 (Nazi/KKK/Aryan Nations leader): Paid more than $70K after asking to leave the movement. Instead, the SPLC allegedly kept them on salary to host rallies, recruit, and publish extremist material.

Paid more than $70K after asking to leave the movement. Instead, the SPLC allegedly kept them on salary to host rallies, recruit, and publish extremist material. F-31 & F-32 (KKK members): Wanted out in 2010 but were allegedly bribed to stay active. Funds reimbursed cross-burning materials, including wood and fuel, and helped them gain leadership roles.

Wanted out in 2010 but were allegedly bribed to stay active. Funds reimbursed cross-burning materials, including wood and fuel, and helped them gain leadership roles. F-37 (Unite the Right): Paid over $300K. This individual was in the leadership chat for the 2017 Charlottesville rally, made racist posts under SPLC supervision, and arranged transportation for attendees.

Paid over $300K. This individual was in the leadership chat for the 2017 Charlottesville rally, made racist posts under SPLC supervision, and arranged transportation for attendees. F-42 (Neo-Nazi National Alliance chairman): Received $155K+ while simultaneously listed on the SPLC's own "Extremist File" webpage.

Received $155K+ while simultaneously listed on the SPLC's own "Extremist File" webpage. Additional payments: Approximately $350K to a National Socialist Movement officer and $19K to American Front's national president, a convicted cross-burning felon.

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The Justice Department just secured a superseding indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center, and it reveals some new bombshells



1/20 - Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

The Bigger Picture: Alleged Hate-For-Profit Machine

The DOJ alleges the SPLC used fictitious entities and shell accounts, including fake "Rare Books" employment covers, to conceal payments totaling over $4 million. Donors were told the money would dismantle extremism - instead, it allegedly sustained rallies, recruitment, racist paraphernalia, and living expenses for extremists. The organization is accused of making payments amounting to over $1 million to a National Alliance affiliate, more than $300,000 to an Aryan Nations affiliate, $270,000 to a “Unite the Right” member, $140,000 to a former National Alliance chairman, $73,000 to former KKK members, and $19,000 to an American Front president and felon.

This ties into charges of wire fraud, false statements to banks, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering. Upon conviction, the SPLC could forfeit assets traceable to the alleged scheme.

The SPLC has denied wrongdoing, calling the program legitimate intelligence-gathering that has since been discontinued, and framing the case as political retaliation.