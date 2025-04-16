'Staggering' Number Of IRS Employees To Take Buyout: 'This Is Enormous'

25 percent of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employees are are preparing to take buyout offered by the Trump administration and resign from the agency, according to a report.

CNN, first reporting the “staggering” figure, notes that 22,000 of the IRS’s 90,000 employees plan to accept buyout offers and resign. IRS staff faced a Tuesday morning deadline to opt into the latest “deferred resignation” buyouts.

“This is enormous,” sources told the anti-Trump news outlet.

In the initial round, approximately 4,700 IRS employees, or 5% of the workforce, accepted the buyout offer.

“I’m hearing a lot of people accepted the deferred resignation,” an IRS employee told CNN. “The workplace is toxic these days. Morale is low. People try to come in and think positively, but they don’t make it through a full workday without negativity, even in conversation with other employees, or getting the next email in their inbox with bad news.”

When recently asked by CNN about further staff reductions at the IRS, a Treasury Department said further cuts would be required to offset the “wasteful Biden-era hiring surges.”

“Staffing reductions that are currently being considered at the IRS will be part of — and driven by — process improvements and technological innovations that will allow the IRS to collect revenue and serve taxpayers more effectively,” the spokesperson said.

The IRS buyouts are part of the Trump administration’s broader mission, led by the Department of Government Efficiency, to reduce federal spending by at least $1 trillion and streamline regulations amid a growing bureaucracy.

The CNN report, released on today’s tax-filing deadline, comes as the IRS faces its busiest week of the year.

The IRS announced Monday that Arkansas residents and businesses affected by recent severe storms, tornadoes, and floods have until November 3 to file their income taxes.

“As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until Nov. 3, 2025, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period,” the IRS statement said. “In addition, penalties for failing to make payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after April 2, 2025, and before April 17, 2025, will be abated if the deposits are made by April 17, 2025.”