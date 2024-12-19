Striking Amazon Workers Hold Christmas Hostage To Demand Labor Contract From "Greedy Executives" 

Workers at seven Amazon warehouses and other facilities went on strike Thursday morning in a nationwide labor action after the e-commerce giant refused to negotiate a labor contract with the union earlier this week.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said Amazon workers went on strike this morning at three Southern California locations, one New York City location, one Atlanta, Georgia location, and one in Skokie, Illinois.

"Workers will join the picket line from DBK4 in New York City; DGT8 in Atlanta; DFX4, DAX5, and DAX8 in Southern California; DCK6 in San Francisco; and DIL7 in Skokie, Ill," the union wrote in a press release.

Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien explained, "If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon's insatiable greed. We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it."

"These greedy executives had every chance to show decency and respect for the people who make their obscene profits possible. Instead, they've pushed workers to the limit and now they're paying the price. This strike is on them," O'Brien said.

The union said, "10,000 Amazon workers have mobilized a movement and joined the Teamsters. They are fighting for higher wages, better benefits, and safer conditions at work," adding other warehouses nationwide could soon join the labor action ahead of Christmas.

"What we're doing is historic," said Leah Pensler, a warehouse worker at DCK6 in San Francisco

"I've seen the Teamsters win big battles," said Dia Ortiz, a worker at DBK4 in New York, adding, "We're ready to do what it takes to win this one."