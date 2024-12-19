Terror Threat? NYC Now Deploys "Largest Military Presence In Subways Since 9/11 Aftermath"

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul beefed up the number of New York National Guard members patrolling NYC subway stations, marking the largest military presence in the city's subway system since the aftermath of 9/11. This heightened security measure coincides with mounting public hysteria over unidentified drones in NJ-NY airspace and the rising threat of terrorism.

On Wednseday, Gov. Hochul told reporters that 250 additional Guard members will join the already deployed 750 Guard members to combat rapes, murders, and robberies that plague NYC's subway system.

Terror Threat? NYC Mobilizing 1,000 National Guard Troops In Subways

"This marks the largest military presence in the city's subway system since the aftermath of 9/11," local paper Gothamist noted.

Perhaps if New York prosecutors weren't soo busy going after Donald Trump, they could spend their time locking criminals up

The governor said, "I've heard from many people that the presence of the National Guard has made not just a physical difference, but a psychological difference in how they feel about safety. When people see a person in uniform, NYPD, MTA, transit, even our national Guard, they feel more secure than why it's a deterrent to those who would break our laws and threaten other riders," adding, "They see that sense of security that if they have a problem, there's someone there to help."

Hochul credited the increased military presence, first deployed in March, with making riders feel safer...

Sure, increasing the number of Guard members to combat subway crime might make sense. But why not simply beef up NYPD patrols? Or the threat is much larger than NYPD officers can handle. There must be something the government is failing to tell folks in NYC - just like the feds went weeks with keeping the public in the dark about mystery drone flights in the region.

The most alarming issue NYC faces comes from disastrous Biden-Harris' open borders that flooded NYC with upwards of 200,000 unvetted migrants, some of whom may be pre-trained terrorists.

In the short term, the threats to the homeland are rising, as described by Dr. Mahmut Cengiz, an Associate Professor and Research Faculty with Terrorism, Transnational Crime and Corruption Center and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University:

"Radicalized Hamas members may increasingly look to Al-Qaeda as a more viable destination for their operations, given Al-Qaeda's growing capabilities and its strategic ties to Iran. This shift could significantly strengthen Al-Qaeda's position in the region, making it an even more formidable threat to Western and Israeli interests in the future."

According to the FBI affidavit, Hassan planned a mass casualty attack at the Israeli consulate involving… pic.twitter.com/1FOLNjn47G — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 19, 2024

While Hochul claims beefing up the Guard's presence to the highest levels since the aftermath of 9/11 is merely to combat crime, the expanded deployment is likely a response to a more significant threat than drug addicts and rapists, considering Democrats have transformed America into a "terrorist playground" with open borders.