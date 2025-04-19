Tesla-Terror Freak-Show Grows: Trans-Looking Collegian, MN Govt Employee Busted

Police have made two more arrests after a wave of vandalism and all-out destruction directed against Tesla facilities and private Tesla owners by leftist lunatics whipped into an anti-Elon Musk frenzy. With each arrest, police flip over a new rock and let us gaze at the latest strange creature that lies beneath -- and this week's arrests will not disappoint the morbidly curious.

Under the first rock, we find 19-year-old UMass Boston student Owen McIntire, who is universally described by police and journalists as a man, but who presents a decidedly feminine appearance -- seemingly extending the disproportionate representation of gender-bending criminals in the Tesla-Terror Freak Show.

While there's no confirmation of trans status, Owen McIntire is said to be a man, but projects a decidedly feminine appearance (US Dept of Justice)

McIntire, whose parents are both musicians, was arrested in Boston on Friday and faces federal charges of malicious destruction of property and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm or destructive device. Police say McIntire, while home on spring break, firebombed a Kansas City Tesla dealership with Molotov cocktails at 11:15pm on March 17. The blaze destroyed two Cybertrucks with a combined retail price of more than $212,000, and damaged two charging stations priced at $550 each.

Patrolling police spotted the initial smoke and, while they were unable to extinguish the fire, they managed to isolate one of the Molotov cocktails, which failed to break and fully ignite, and "preserve its evidentiary value," authorities said. The bottle originally held Braggs Organic Apple Cider Vinegar -- had to be organic, right?

Police were able to preserve this Molotov cocktail bottle which failed to break and fully ignite (US District Court - Western Missouri)

The purportedly male McIntire appears to have opted for a girly look on the night of the crime: The police affidavit describes the perpetrator recorded on security video as exiting a vehicle "wearing dark flowy clothing and a large, white-colored hat.” ( FABULOUS! )

The New York Post reports that, in March 2023, a post on a social media account believed to be McIntire's overflowed with angst and pent-up rage over various leftist hot buttons (hyperlinks ours):

“I am having a panic attack right now and have a painful urge to scream at the world right now and I love it all. I don’t know how to think I can’t think about it every time I look at the news it’s something new and awful and this goddammed school bill has broken me and the labor laws and the cop city and project willow and roe v wade and I just need to spill out here so I don’t go insane with rage and fear I need to know someone sees this everything that is happening,”

Given the timing, "goddammed school bill" appears to refer to Florida's legislation that curtailed instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity; the bill was labelled by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law. McIntire's outcry about the law "breaking" him may serve as another possible indicator of a trans identity. If that's the case, McIntire would be the latest in a string of gender-benders charged with Tesla attacks. Previous such arrestees include Lucy Grace Nelson, aka Justin Thomas Nelson, whom police accuse of firebombing a Loveland Colorado dealership, and Adam Matthew Lansky, charged with throwing Molotov cocktails at a car dealership in Salem, Oregon and -- a month later -- shooting up the same facility.

The freak parade grows longer: McIntire joins previous Tesla-terror arrestee Adam Lansky, likewise charged with firebombing a Tesla facility

Under this week's second rock, we find 33-year-old Dylan Bryan Adams, a fiscal policy analyst employed by the state of Minnesota's Department of Human Services. He allegedly caused $20,000 in damages as he keyed several privately-owned Teslas innocently parked on Minneapolis streets and parking lots, according to a Friday report by the X account CrimeWatchMpls. Arrested of suspicion of damaging the vehicles, his formal charges are still pending.

After Gov Tim Walz wallowed in Tesla's falling stock price, Minnesota government employee Dylan Adams was recorded vandalizing privately-owned Tesla cars, police say (Crime Watch Mpls via NY Post)

While he's not quite as "exotic" as McIntire and similar specimens, Adams is weird in his own way -- a white color employee so insanely obsessed with Elon Musk that he would repeatedly victimize innocent people, some of whom surely share his leftist world view, and risk derailing his entire life in the process. According to the X account CrimeWatchMpls, Adams 2024 state government salary was $85,883, and his job title was Human Services Program Consultant. Minnesota's Department of Human Services manages an array of welfare-state programs, spanning food, housing, income, health care, child care and mental wellness. A member of a government employee union, Adams' leftist worldview is confirmed by his reposting of social media commentary by Joe Biden, Occupy Democrats and Kamala Harris husband Doug Emhoff.

Again and again, Adams' alleged acts of vandalism were recorded by the Teslas' onboard video monitoring system, which show him casually vandalizing vehicles with a key as he's in the midst of walking his dog or out shopping:

As the CrimeWatchMpls points out, Adams' vandalism spree came just a few weeks after failed Democratic vice presidential candidate and Gov. Tim Walz spoke of the glee he felt as Tesla stock dropped amid the leftist backlash against the company owned by the godfather of the Department Of Government Efficiency. The same account also said Minnesota taxpayers "have a right to know" if Adams was "working from home" at the time of his multiple crimes.

6/

The alleged vandalism incidents by Minnesota DHS employee Dylan Bryan Adams began just days after this spewage from @GovTimWalz.pic.twitter.com/TcxObypNyA — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) April 18, 2025

According to a LinkedIn profile that appears to be Adams, he's a 2014 graduate of Johns Hopkins, where he studied international and global studies. He later received a masters in public policy from the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Service. The profile says he's currently engaged in "tutoring and mentoring elementary school students twice a week."

We wouldn't want this guy around our kids -- but we're sure there are plenty of leftist freaks who would.

* * *

