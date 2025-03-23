"Max Volume If Threat Detected": Tesla Adds New Sentry Mode Security Feature To Deter Unhinged Leftist Attacks 

The Tesla-focused blog Not a Tesla App reported that following last week's Q1 2025 All-Hands Meeting, Tesla quietly updated the Cybertruck's webpage to include a new Sentry Mode feature that plays loud music as a deterrent against unhinged individuals—particularly Democrats—attempting to damage the vehicles.

The new feature appeared on the lower half of Cybertruck's About page. The text reveals Sentry Mode will soon be able to play loud music when it's triggered:

Enable Sentry Mode to monitor your unattended vehicle or trailer, and automatically activate the alarm, increase the touchscreen brightness, and play music at max volume if a threat is detected.

Not a Tesla App provided more color on this new feature set to be rolled out shortly:

This latest change appears to build on that, leveraging the Cybertruck's Superhorn and external speaker, which can already play music when parked via the Boombox feature. We suspect this feature won't rely on the internal speakers, as the music would have to be extremely loud in order to be heard outside the car.

And given how loud the Superhorn and external speakers are—powerful enough to function as a proper horn—this could be an effective deterrent for vandals or intruders. As some users have pointed out, Tesla does have a feature that Sentry Mode will play Bach on the internal speakers if the alarm is triggered while Sentry Mode is activated. It's not completely clear whether that's what Tesla was referring to on the new Cybertruck page, but it seems like it could be something different.

The new feature comes as crazed Democrats have targeted Tesla vehicles and firebombed Tesla showrooms, service centers, and Supercharger networks.

FBI NOW PROBING TESLA ARSON AS TERRORISM



The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is now investigating a firebomb attack on Tesla's Las Vegas facility after a suspect torched cars with Molotov cocktails and fired into vehicles.



Trump has vowed to treat Tesla vandals as…

There have been over a dozen violent attacks on Tesla stores and service centers across the U.S. that include shootings, arson and bombings.

Are we witnessing a rise in trans terrorism?



Are we witnessing a rise in trans terrorism?



Subscribe and watch my new video:

Meet Adam Lansky, who identifies as trans and firebombed a Tesla.



20 years in a MALE prison isn’t going to be the most affirming. He won’t be using the female bathroom in there. pic.twitter.com/zrrDIKOeAJ — L G B (@L__G__B) March 22, 2025

Anti-Tesla extremist is facing felony charges after allegedly vandalizing a Tesla dealership in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.



Erin L. White goes by “She/They” and is accused of spray painting “F*ck Elon Musk,” and “Trans Rights are Human Rights.”



This domestic t*rr*rism has to stop. pic.twitter.com/bb7JndgRi5 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 17, 2025

On Saturday, the FBI released a statement warning about the "nationwide incidents—arson, gunfire, and vandalism targeting Tesla EVs, dealerships, and charging stations in 9+ states, linked to political grievances."

PSA: FBI warns of nationwide incidents—arson, gunfire, and vandalism targeting Tesla EVs, dealerships, and charging stations in 9+ states, linked to political grievances. The #FBI urges vigilance and awareness around Tesla locations.

Kash Patel's FBI must race against time to counter the radical, Soros-funded non-profit Indivisible as it prepares for a multi-city color revolution against Tesla.

Rogue Soros-Funded NGO Plots Multi-City Assault On Tesla As Domestic Terrorism Escalates

Who had it in their 2025 bingo cards that Democrats would be supporting and facilitating domestic terrorism against an American company?

Tesla Takedown Organizers Plan Color Revolution To "Kill" Brand & "Death Spiral" For Investors

