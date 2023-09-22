print-icon
Texas Declares 'Invasion' As 10s Of 1000s Illegally Cross Southern Border

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Sep 22, 2023 - 04:05 PM

On Thursday, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: "So, what do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?"

Jean-Pierre responded, "So, what do you call it, Peter, when [the] GOP put forth a — wait, no, no, no, no, no, you can't." 

Doocy then attempted to refine the question as she added without answering the initial question: "We're moving on." 

Doocy's question comes as the union representing the US Border Patrol warned: 

"From Sept 1st through 20th the Biden Admin ordered the release of more than 100,000 illegal border crashers-enough to double the population of cities like Yuma, AZ.

"Think about what Biden is doing to this country with his out-of-control border policies. How many millions more?" 

The White House and major left-leaning corporate media outlets have been rush-rush about the worsening border crisis.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk managed to shift national attention to the border crisis after he posted on X, "Strange that there is almost no legacy media coverage of this." He quoted Fox News' Bill Melugin's post that included footage of a "total free fall al in Eagle Pass, Texas, right now." 

This week's footage of the worsening border crisis is something progressive media and the Biden administration do not want the American people to see ahead of the presidential election cycle. 

On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an "invasion" on the southern border amid the massive influx of illegal migrants.   

An alleged video shows Border Patrol agents possibly breaking ranks while some say it's "hard to defend the constitution." 

Biden's open border policies are not what the majority of voters want and have sparked migrant chaos across major metro areas like New York City. 

It seems as if the fringe progressive minority of elites continue to impose their unpopular and disastrous policies on the majority. 

