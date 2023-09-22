Texas Declares 'Invasion' As 10s Of 1000s Illegally Cross Southern Border

On Thursday, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: "So, what do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?"

Jean-Pierre responded, "So, what do you call it, Peter, when [the] GOP put forth a — wait, no, no, no, no, no, you can't."

Doocy then attempted to refine the question as she added without answering the initial question: "We're moving on."

Doocy: “What do you call it when 10,000 illegals cross the border in a single day.”



Jean-Pierre: “What do you call it when republicans…”



Doocy: You’re not answering



Jean-Pierre: “We’re moving on”

Doocy's question comes as the union representing the US Border Patrol warned:

"From Sept 1st through 20th the Biden Admin ordered the release of more than 100,000 illegal border crashers-enough to double the population of cities like Yuma, AZ. "Think about what Biden is doing to this country with his out-of-control border policies. How many millions more?"

From Sept 1st through 20th the Biden Admin ordered the release of more than 100,000 illegal border crashers-enough to double the population of cities like Yuma, AZ.



The White House and major left-leaning corporate media outlets have been rush-rush about the worsening border crisis.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk managed to shift national attention to the border crisis after he posted on X, "Strange that there is almost no legacy media coverage of this." He quoted Fox News' Bill Melugin's post that included footage of a "total free fall al in Eagle Pass, Texas, right now."

Strange that there is almost no legacy media coverage of this.



About 2 million people – from every country on Earth – are entering through the US southern border every year.



This week's footage of the worsening border crisis is something progressive media and the Biden administration do not want the American people to see ahead of the presidential election cycle.

If you aren't aware, the Southwest Border is beyond blowing up. The 2nd train full of illegals arrived - and no one is stopping them.



Biden is inviting illegals to surge the border by providing them special status and ID cards.



Thousands of migrants continue to flood into Eagle Pass, Texas, after the Biden administration was filmed removing razor wire intended to deter illegal crossings.



Texas National Guard soldiers are on the ground in Eagle Pass replacing razor wire the Biden Admin cut yesterday.



On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an "invasion" on the southern border amid the massive influx of illegal migrants.

I officially declared an invasion at our border because of Biden's policies.



We deployed the Texas National Guard, DPS & local law enforcement.



We are building a border wall, razor wire & marine barriers.



We are also repelling migrants.



An alleged video shows Border Patrol agents possibly breaking ranks while some say it's "hard to defend the constitution."

Border Patrol Agents ARE BREAKING RANKS!! They Are Questioning Why Isn’t Leadership UPHOLDING THE CONSTITUTION ‼️

Border Patrol Chief “We stay focused we continue to do the job and the mission that we signed up for. We all signed up for it, we all raised our hand.”

‌

Biden's open border policies are not what the majority of voters want and have sparked migrant chaos across major metro areas like New York City.

It seems as if the fringe progressive minority of elites continue to impose their unpopular and disastrous policies on the majority.