Elon Musk Says "Strange Almost No Legacy Media Coverage" On Worsening Southern Border Crisis 

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin posted on X, "It's a total free for all in Eagle Pass right now."

Thousands of illegal immigrants continue flooding the southern US border while the Biden administration pretends everything is fine.

Melugin and his team are at Eagle Pass, Texas, where they have captured alarming footage that shows a massive flow of illegals crossing into the US.

Melugin said, "Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half. Almost 2 years to the day we saw 15,000+ Haitians under the bridge in Del Rio, we now have thousands of predominantly Venezuelans gathering under Eagle Pass bridge."

It’s a total free for all in Eagle Pass right now. Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half. Almost 2 years to the day we saw 15,000+ Haitians under the bridge in Del Rio, we now have thousands of predominantly Venezuelans gathering under Eagle Pass bridge. pic.twitter.com/VkfUQnexGZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

Melugin said Texas has declared an emergency in Eagle Pass.

BREAKING: An emergency declaration has been issued in Eagle Pass, Texas after a surge of migrants invaded the southern border.



The declaration was made by Eagle Pass mayor Rolando Salinas after over a thousand migrants crossed the border.



Most of the migrants are coming from… pic.twitter.com/txkpmzl2FI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 20, 2023

Elon Musk commented on Melugin's X post: "Strange that there is almost no legacy media coverage of this."

Musk continued, "About 2 million people – from every country on Earth – are entering through the US southern border every year. The number is rising rapidly, yet no preventive action is taken by the current administration."

Musk is correct that corporate media aligned with the Democrats are not covering the continuing border crisis. And why would they? It's another failure of this administration, even after they put forth supposedly new 'border enforcement actions' earlier this year.

Earlier this week, Fox News journalist Griff Jenkins shared another shocking video of a train of illegals heading north in Mexico to the US border.

**NEW VIDEO**

FOX News sources capture a FerroMex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now… cheering and clearly not heeding the message: “do not come”@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YflMwXrWqu — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 17, 2023

Under the Biden administration, disastrous open border policies have led to nearly 6 million illegal crossings. The influx of migrants has also supercharged the drug crisis nationwide, as fentanyl is now on every street corner. And things are quickly deteriorating in major metro areas, such as New York City, which have been swamped with migrants that risk sparking a financial crisis.

Radicals in the White House are going against the will of the people with open border policies. Why is that?