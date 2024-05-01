"Throw 'Em A Rager": GoFundMe Donations Soar To UNC Frat Defending US Flag From Marxist Protesters

Law-abiding, freedom-loving Americans are finally catching on. The chaos spreading across the nation's colleges and universities is a direct result of failed woke ideologies pushed by radical Marxist teachers, school groups, and school administrators. These schools have brainwashed an entire generation of 'useful idiot' youngsters in classrooms, otherwise called 'indoctrination camps.'

Let's begin with one Marxist extremist preaching the quiet part out loud to hundreds of youngsters this week:

"There's only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the USA."

The X user who posted the footage wrote, "This isn't just about Israel/Palestine. It's an attempt of the Marxist takeover of America. Our colleges have become indoctrination camps."

An extremist on the mic says: "There’s only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the USA."



This isn’t just about Israel/Palestine. It's an attempt of the Marxist takeover of America. Our colleges have become… pic.twitter.com/2IEqRyuorB — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) April 30, 2024

Following the overnight clashes between Marxist extremists masquerading as pro-Palestinian protesters across a dozen or more schools, partly funded by you know who... Soros, there was a glimmer of hope as NYPD officers restored law and order at City University and raised Old Glory from the ashes once again.

#HAPPENINGNOW: An incredible scene and proud moment as we have assisted @CityCollegeNY in restoring order on campus, culminating in raising Old Glory once again on their campus flagpole. 🇺🇸@NYPDPC @NYPD1stDep @NYPDChiefOfDept @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/XZWFmvXcUs — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) May 1, 2024

There were more signs of hope, this time from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where a band of fraternity students protected Old Glory from Commies who tried to burn and trample the flag.

MY BEAUTIFUL PI KAPPA PHI CHAD SQUAD AT UNC CHAPEL HILL HOLDING THE LINE!!!😎🇺🇸 ABSOLUTE LEGENDS!!! pic.twitter.com/VBCSkggy9m — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) May 1, 2024

So with all that, the boys of Pi Kappa Phi at UNC are being celebrated as heroes on the internet - and someone started them a GoFundMe page titled "Pi Kappa Phi Men Defended their Flag. Throw 'em a Rager."

As of late afternoon, there have been more than 4,700 donations, raising over $140,000, and nearing the upward revised goal of $150,000 (from $65,000). Remarkably, Bill Ackman is the biggest donor so far.

Here's what the organizer of the fundraiser wrote:

Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators. But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes. Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde -- laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles. These boys... no, men, of the UNC Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi, gave the best to America and now they deserve the best. Help us raise funds to throw this frat the party they deserve, a party worth of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud.

Hayman Capital Management founder and CIO Kyle Bass wrote on X that he donated to the cause:

"I just sent a donation to these principled defenders of our flag, our country, and our values. It's time we fight back against the spineless 'victims' who represent the rot that has infected our universities."

I just sent a donation to these principled defenders of our flag, our country, and our values. It’s time we fight back against the spineless ‘victims’ who represent the rot that has infected our universities. 🇺🇸 #UNC #ColumbiaUniversity @squirrelburger https://t.co/6P3sgRfw9F — 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) May 1, 2024

Another X user pointed out:

Democrats: Set up fundraisers to bail out rioters and looters.

Republicans: Set up fundraisers to celebrate patriotism with kegs of Natty Light.

Democrats: Set up fundraisers to bail out rioters and looters.



Republicans: Set up fundraisers to celebrate patriotism with kegs of Natty Light. https://t.co/QE7BqOypht — Harrison Fields (@HarrisonWFields) May 1, 2024

Here's what others are saying...

Did I just toss in my support for these guys? You better believe I did! They are the ray of light and sign of hope that we all needed to remind of us that we have a generation of great kids and fearless leaders that still believe in doing what’s right.https://t.co/7ragrRsQUU — Dennis Bonnen (@RepDennisBonnen) May 1, 2024

There are many good activities to support on America's colleges and universities.



Today I'm going to contribute towards the Pi Kappa Phi brothers who raised the American flag at UNC!https://t.co/qLi2ZU4Owj — Michael J. Hicks (@HicksCBER) May 1, 2024

The internet is raising money for the fraternity men who saved the USA flag to throw an epic rager. 🇺🇸



Chip in:https://t.co/bRFzIqw6Rv — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) May 1, 2024

Buy these gentlemen a beer

"Armored in Vineyard Vines & Patagonia, fueled by Zyn & White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde"https://t.co/Rv3wACfz6y — Merav Ceren (@MeravCeren) May 1, 2024

Perhaps Bass is correct.