"Together We Rise": Conor McGregor Wants His Country Back

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

A massive anti-immigration protest unfolded in the city streets of the Dublin City Centre on Saturday as public concerns surrounding mass migration backfired

The Irish Alliance is one of the groups behind the demonstration and shared footage of UFC legend Conor McGregor at the Parnell Square site ahead of the protest.

McGregor also shared a video on X, stating, "Together we rise. Together we win. God bless us all. God bless Ireland." 

Local media outlets said several thousand people turned out for the anti-immigration protest, while X videos show anti-immigration protesters were significantly higher...

During a St Patrick's Day visit to the White House, McGregor blasted the Irish government for running an "illegal immigration racket." 

"Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland," McGregor urged, adding, "Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people," adding, "The illegal immigration racket is ravaging our country."

As we have previously highlighted, the UFC star has persistently spoken out against mass migration and has made enemies with the unstable globalist liberal elite of Europe Brussels. 

