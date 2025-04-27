"Together We Rise": Conor McGregor Wants His Country Back

A massive anti-immigration protest unfolded in the city streets of the Dublin City Centre on Saturday as public concerns surrounding mass migration backfired.

The Irish Alliance is one of the groups behind the demonstration and shared footage of UFC legend Conor McGregor at the Parnell Square site ahead of the protest.

McGregor also shared a video on X, stating, "Together we rise. Together we win. God bless us all. God bless Ireland."

In the heart of sacrifice, I stand and speak for those who fought, and for those still fighting.



Have a great, peaceful, and productive day everyone!



Let your voice be heard.



The correct way! 🇮🇪 ❤️🙏

Local media outlets said several thousand people turned out for the anti-immigration protest, while X videos show anti-immigration protesters were significantly higher...

Holy sh*t!



More than 100,000 Irish patriots just conquered Dublin in one of the biggest Protests Ireland has ever seen



More than 100,000 Irish patriots just conquered Dublin in one of the biggest Protests Ireland has ever seen

They're taking their country back!

🇮🇪DUBLIN:



15K people turn out to oppose mass immigration. One of the largest protests in the country in recent years.



15K people turn out to oppose mass immigration. One of the largest protests in the country in recent years.

Just some of the crowd that turned out for today's rally against mass immigration in Dublin 🇮🇪

🚨BREAKING: Thousands of Irish patriots are gathering in Dublin to stand with McGregor against mass migration



Thousands of Irish patriots are gathering in Dublin to stand with McGregor against mass migration

They want a revolution.

Drone footage of the demonstration in Dublin this afternoon. Thousands showed up to protest the government’s handling of migration.

👇👇👇pic.twitter.com/SEtHQWOBc4 — Dr. Eoin Lenihan (@EoinLenihan) April 26, 2025

During a St Patrick's Day visit to the White House, McGregor blasted the Irish government for running an "illegal immigration racket."

"Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland," McGregor urged, adding, "Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people," adding, "The illegal immigration racket is ravaging our country."