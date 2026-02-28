"Tone Down My Opinions": Police Visit Maryland Man Over Facebook Rage Posts About Soaring Power Bill

A Baltimore County, Maryland resident in a Facebook group called "BGE Victims," which has 22,000 Marylanders venting about the power bill crisis, revealed earlier this week that a Baltimore County Police detective "paid [him] a visit" over posts in the online group that allegedly threatened "the parasites of BGE and the grid owners/operators."

Baltimore resident Vin Shrader - or at least that's his online name - said, "A detective from the Balto. Co. P.D. just paid me a visit about some of my post claiming I've been threatening the parasites of bge and the grid owners / operators," adding, "He strongly suggested that I tone down my opinons."

Shrader continued, "BULLSHIT, Now I can expect the swat team to come and get me for using my 1st admenment rights. It's now obvious the parasite democratic policticans along with bge are going to have local law enforcement do their bidding to shut us / me up. BULLSHIT, not going to happen. I have to be a martor, so be it. There's only one way I'm going down."

The Maryland power bill crisis first came to our attention in August 2024, when years of poor power-grid management by Democrats (mostly due to backfiring 'green' policies) in the state collided with surging electricity demand from AI data centers (read here).

Fast forward to today: the power bill crisis in the one-party rule state of Democratic Party kings and queens, headed by leftist Gov. Wes Moore, who has presidential ambitions, is getting hammered in the polling numbers (new data from Annapolis-based Gonzales Research & Media) as struggling Marylanders are financially crushed by mounting power-bill debt and venting their frustration in the group of 22,000.

All along, it was inevitable that the power bill crisis in the Mid-Atlantic would become a "major political issue" and that it was only a matter of time before the people revolted against local politicians who've been wearing green blinders for a decade, if not longer.

We don't want to be the bearer of bad news for residents in the region, but the epic grid mismanagement by Democrats, now colliding with the era of data centers, almost certainly means this crisis is not going away anytime soon and will likely become one of the most pressing issues in Mid-Atlantic states like Maryland.

FYI to the 22,000 members of the group: It seems as if "Big Brother" is watching...