Trump Claims Kamala Isn't Campaigning Because She Knows Something The American Public Doesn't

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Donald Trump claimed that Kamala Harris is taking days off and not properly campaigning because she knows something about the election that the American public doesn’t.

Trump made the cryptic comments during his campaign rally in Georgia.

“This is a woman who took yesterday off, how do you take yesterday off?” asked Trump.

“You’ve got 13 days, you’re running for the presidency, she takes time off,” he added.

“I’ve got 52 days in a row and I’m not taking any days off, that I can tell you,” said Trump.

What is Trump hinting at?

When he says:

Kamala isn’t campaigning because she knows something that the public doesn’t?



(You’ll Find Out) 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/T8jlLqUtwH — True Stormy Joe (@truestormyjoe) October 24, 2024

“I hear she’s taking another one tomorrow or something – it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen – maybe she knows something that we don’t know, that’s bad, right? Maybe she knows something we don’t know – does everybody understand that, maybe, maybe,” he concluded.

Respondents on X speculated that Trump was referring to Democrats cheating to win the election or the election not happening at all.

Harris had no speeches or public appearances scheduled for Tuesday, with her campaign only noting that she would take part in a recorded interview with NBC’s Hallie Jackson and another with Telemundo.

Her only major event yesterday was a town hall show with CNN that didn’t go too well as even Anderson Cooper made her look silly.

As we highlighted earlier, both former Congressman George Santos and journalist Eric Daugherty suggested that a story would come out today that will end Kamala’s campaign.

Some have expressed doubt given that previous supposedly scandalous stories about Harris and Tim Walz have fizzled into nothingburgers.

* * *

