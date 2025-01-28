Trump Executive Order Bans "Chemical And Surgical Mutilation" Of Children

Hours after signing an executive order restricting transgender service in the US military, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a sweeping executive order banning the "chemical and surgical mutilation" of children, in a move that takes direct aim at pediatric gender transition treatments.

The order, titled "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation," yanks federal funding for so-called gender-affirming care. The EO prohibits federal funding, support, or promotion of pediatric 'gender-affirming' medical interventions.

It outlines detailed measures across multiple federal departments, including Health and Human Services (HHS), the Department of Defense, and the Department of Justice (DOJ), to curtail treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and gender-related surgeries for individuals under the age of 19. -Tampa Free Press

According to the report, the order includes:

Defunding Medical Institutions: Federal research and education grants will be withheld from hospitals and schools performing pediatric gender-transition treatments.

Federal research and education grants will be withheld from hospitals and schools performing pediatric gender-transition treatments. TRICARE Coverage Restrictions: The Department of Defense will exclude these treatments from military health insurance programs.

The Department of Defense will exclude these treatments from military health insurance programs. Insurance Policy Changes: Federal Employee Health Benefits and Postal Service Health Benefits programs will bar coverage for transgender-related pediatric surgeries or hormone treatments.

Federal Employee Health Benefits and Postal Service Health Benefits programs will bar coverage for transgender-related pediatric surgeries or hormone treatments. Consumer Protection: The DOJ is directed to prioritize investigations into deceptive practices or misinformation regarding long-term effects of gender-affirming care, including potential fraud or violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

"Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing impressionable children," reads the order, which describes such procedures as a "stain on our Nation's history."

The order also calls for a comprehensive review of scientific evidence surrounding gender dysphoria, and calls for the Department of Health and Human Services to publish updated guidance within 90 days. The Trump administration will replace the existing standards - such as those issued by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which the order deems lacking in “scientific integrity," the Free Press continues.

The executive order represents a significant escalation in the administration’s broader campaign to curtail diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, as well as gender-related policies, in government and public life. It builds upon earlier executive actions restricting DEI programs and eliminating gender-affirming policies in federal agencies and education. The order also authorizes federal law enforcement agencies to challenge states that support gender-affirming care for minors or policies that strip parental custody over disputes involving a child’s medical treatment. It tasks the DOJ with drafting legislation to allow parents and children affected by such procedures to file lawsuits against medical professionals. -Tampa Free Press

