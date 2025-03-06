Trump Exposes More Evidence Of Proxy War After Disabling Ukraine Access To U.S. Missile And Drone Systems

Authored by Sundance via The Last Refuge,

The media have not, and in most cases cannot, factually discuss what President Trump has just done without opening up a major can-of-worms about the motives behind the Ukraine war.

When President Trump stopped “intelligence sharing” with Ukraine, what he technically did was stop allowing Ukraine to use exclusive USA targeting systems controlled by U.S Intelligence, the CIA, the National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.

These terrain mapping systems, the missile and drone targeting systems, are what military forces inside Ukraine need to carry out offensive drone and missile attacks against Russian forces.

Some elements in Western Intel are leaking to media that Trump only cut-off the targeting system that would permit Ukraine to hit deep into Russian territory, including in Russia proper. However, the ‘Russian territory‘ as seemingly defined by the National Security Council includes most of Eastern Ukraine now.

In essence and material reality, the elements in Ukraine who are conducting war, and this includes U.K and U.S special forces, the CIA and various NATO allied military operators (not Ukraine military) can no longer effectively hit long-range Russian targets, without the U.S. targeting system that identifies it.

The real-time sharing of military grade GPS encryption keys has been stopped by the U.S. Commander in Chief, President Trump. Effective immediately without targeting system access, ATACMS, HIMARS, Storm Shadow and Taurus missile systems are no longer functional to those Ukraine operators (remember, those operators are not necessarily Ukranian).

Additionally, the drones that Ukraine has been using also rely on the same accurate, real-time, terrain-mapping satellite data that transmits back to the guidance systems. Without the U.S. encryption keys, what the media is obtusely calling “intelligence sharing,” all of the aforementioned attack systems are rendered moot. THIS IS HUGE.

The part that is really interesting to those who have followed the events of the past three years, is literally who has been in control of and deploying these missile and drone attack systems.

All of the intellectually honest researchers know that it is the USA (special forces) and to a lesser extent the collaborating U.K (special forces) who have been operating these systems. Yes, they have been training Ukranians, but they damned sure are not giving them the highly classified and tightly controlled encryption keys within the targeting system.

In reality, this means the USA/UK are the forces doing the actual fighting of consequence against Russia in the geography of Ukraine. A true and genuine proxy war between NATO and Russia has been ongoing. This stoppage of the missile/drone targeting system by President Trump is factually exposing this proxy war reality.

In the background of what President Trump is doing the NATO alliance, CIA and EU global intelligence operators well understand the ramifications. However, to discuss them openly is to expose the reality that US/UK/NATO have been controlling the war in Ukraine against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an irrelevant puppet to these military decisions, that’s why he can travel around doing his insufferable nonsense while a war is waged on his behalf.

Now, think about this dynamic very carefully because now we know President Trump and President Putin are talking to each other.

We know Vladimir Putin is well aware of how the Western targeting system is being used in Ukraine; he has talked about it openly and publicly. However, the West has never admitted it, because to do so would be to inform the public of the proxy war.

After the Biden/Harris team lost the election, on December 21st, 2024, drone attacks were launched from Ukraine into Kazan Russia {GO Deep}. Those attacks were intended to antagonize Russia and provoke a response.

With the new information we now have confirmation that these drone and missile strikes into Russia were factually attacks supported by U.S. targeting systems. The non-pretending reality = The USA attacked Russia using Ukraine.

All of this activity is clouded in this crazy level of pretending that Ukraine is able to defend itself with a little Western support. That has always been nonsense. NATO, the CIA and the global IC has been in control of the war fighting from the outset. Again, all the new information aligns with this now demonstrably accurate reality.

It was the USA who launched the December drone attacks into Kazan, Russia, using the geography of Ukraine as the launch origination. Additionally, it was the USA who recently (Feb 18th) launched drone/missile attacks against Western interests while Secretary Rubio was meeting with Russian emissaries in Riyad, Saudi Arabia.

Drones from Ukraine attacked a pumping station responsible for transporting oil through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). This is not exclusively a Russian oil infrastructure asset. This is partly a western asset belonging to American energy corporations. As noted by Medvedev: “In 2024, American businesses accounted for over 40% of CPC oil shipments, and together with other Western companies, their total share exceeded 65%.”

Now, think carefully about what the Western control elements behind the Ukraine military operations are doing. “They” are, essentially, using U.S. provided military weapons, to target energy infrastructure -ancillary to Russia- that is owned by American corporations. Who are “they”?

Again, step back and look at the larger geopolitical dynamic.

President Trump, and by extension his team, knows the USA has been carrying out the drone/missile attacks from inside Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin, and by extension his team, knows the same.

President Trump is in direct conversation with President Vladimir Putin. Does this put the context of their conversations into a different light?

Everyone behind President Trump has to retain pretenses, or there’s going to be a big shit-hitting-fan moment, when a frustrated Trump spills the beans about the USA level of control in the Ukraine v Russia operation.

Knowing the USA/UK/NATO/CIA and Western Intel are conducting the offensive military operations you can only imagine how those “proxy war” control agents are freaked out about Trump and Putin talking to each other.

♦ From the Russian Perspective – In the mind of Putin he now sees President Trump stopping NATO/EU/CIA/UK forces from being able to reach Russia with any attack system.

They don’t need to discuss it, and likely would not, but Putin’s people clearly can see that Trump’s people have stopped the West from their ability to hit Russia with anything.

An unspoken trust is being established through actions, not words. That’s a radical shift, and pretty cool all things considered.

Bad actors within the government Donald Trump now represents have attacked Russia. Donald Trump wants it all to stop. Zelenskyy is the front face of the pretense that Donald Trump has to navigate. The UK/NATO/CIA are still propping Zelenskyy up.

♦ WATCH FOR THIS – The U.S. is still sharing the targeting information with the U.K. However, if the NATO/EU/UK/CIA use the targeting system it will be very obvious; attacks against ‘Russian territory’ be visible. That’s all the proof needed.

If any long-range missile/drone operations continue, then someone is violating the Trump order. There is no other way to look at it.

At that point, something rather radical is likely to be announced by President Trump that shreds every facet of the U.S. relationship with NATO, the UK and even the Five-Eyes consortium.

Geopolitically, every player mentioned is well aware of this dynamic. Hence, the apoplexy we are witnessing.

This is a very interesting dynamic to watch closely.