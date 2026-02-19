Trump Has A UFO Speech Ready To Deliver

Documentary filmmaker Dan Farah appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast in November to promote his new documentary, The Age of Disclosure, and predicted that his film might force Trump to become the first world leader to confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life publicly.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it happens soon after the film comes out — the sitting president has to step to the microphone and say: humanity is not alone in the universe,” Farah told Rogan. “We have recovered technology of non-human origin. So have other nations. There is a high-stakes, secret cold war race to reverse engineer this technology. We need to win this race.”

“I think Trump might be the only guy that’s willing to do something that crazy,” Rogan replied.

Well, now Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, let it slip during an appearance on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast that Trump has a speech prepared confirming extraterrestrial life exists.

“Do you think that he's about to make an announcement about UFOs?" host Miranda Devine asked.

“Because President Obama was just on a podcast talking about how he believes in UFOs and hinting that he saw something when he was president.”

“Well, I said this in my podcast, too,” Lara Trump began.

“What's funny is we've kind of asked my father-in-law about this, 'cause we're like, ‘Well, what do you know?’ ‘Cause, Miranda, we all wanna know about the UFOs, or we all wanna know what's going on and he played a little coy with us. And so that, of course, led us to believe, Eric and I, were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, if he won't even, like, fully tell us, maybe there's more to it.’ And then I have just heard kind of around that... I think he's actually said it, I think my father-in-law has actually said it, that there is some speech that he has that, I guess, at, at the right time, and I don't know when the right time is, he's gonna break out and, and talk about, and it has to do with maybe some sort of extraterrestrial life, so to speak.”

Lara Trump suggests that President Trump is ready to make an announcement to the world about the existence of aliens, with his script already prepared for the “right time.”



“He’s going to talk about maybe some sort of extraterrestrial life.”



“I don’t know when the right time… pic.twitter.com/D3Cp4zTjFV — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 18, 2026

The White House offered exactly the kind of answer you'd expect.

“I’ll have to check in with our speech writing team,” White House Press Secretary Karoline said.

”That would be of great interest to me personally, and I’m sure all of you in this room and apparently former President Obama, too.”

A clip from Obama's recent appearance on Brian Tyler Cohen’s podcast went viral over the weekend after he was asked point-blank whether aliens exist.

"They're real, but I haven't seen them, and they're not being kept in … Area 51 … There's no underground facility, unless there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States," Obama said.

Barack Obama on aliens: “They’re real”



“But I haven’t seen them. They’re not being kept at Area 51. There’s no underground facility — unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/c6t0DYxewU — UAP James (@UAPJames) February 14, 2026

By Sunday, Obama was on Instagram trying to walk it back.

"Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there's life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances aliens have visited us is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!" Obama wrote.

Washington's relationship with UFOs — or, in the preferred bureaucratic phrasing, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) — has shifted considerably in recent years. A House hearing in July 2023 featured testimony from former military intelligence officer David Grusch, who told lawmakers under oath that he "was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program to which I was denied access." Grusch further alleged the government had retrieved what he called "non-human biologics" from recovered craft, citing accounts from dozens of witnesses he interviewed over four years.

The Pentagon, of course, pushed back. A March 2024 report rejected the core claims — no reverse-engineered alien spacecraft, no hidden extraterrestrial biological material, no off-world technology stashed in some classified warehouse. The agency stood by its denials even as lawmakers held classified briefings.

Lara Trump’s comment adds new intrigue to the discussion. Whether Trump eventually delivers that address — or whether this is one more piece of carefully managed intrigue from a president who has never met a story he didn't know how to control — is a question that, for now, has no answer. But Trump sure does seem like the president who would do so.