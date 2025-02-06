Trump Nukes All Govt-MSM Contracts After Politico Firestorm, Will Axe 97% Of USAID Staff

In light of the firestorm over tens of millions of dollars going from the US government to various media outlets in the form of subscriptions, particularly Politico, President Trump has directed the General Services Administration to terminate "every single media contract" expensed by the agency, according to an email obtained by Axios.

"GSA team, please do two things," the email begins.

Pull all contracts for Politico, BBC, E&E (Politico sub) and Bloomberg

Pull all media contracts for just GSA - cancel every single media contract today for GSA only.

The move comes after internet sleuths discovered tens of millions of dollars going towards Politico Pro subscriptions, with particular focus on one $8 million allocation.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the executive branch would cancel their contract with Politico...

.@PressSec: "I can confirm that the more than $8 million taxpayer that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to Politico will no longer be happening."



"The DOGE team is working on canceling those payments now." pic.twitter.com/xfzyzA5Xwd — CAPITAL (@capitalnewshq) February 5, 2025

There's going to be a lot of former Politico reporters launching substacks costing $10,000. Because the info they provide is so valuable. — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 6, 2025

...and today we find that it goes much further than just the rag that laundered the deep state's '51 intel officials' Hunter Biden laptop propaganda. For example, the NY Times was also cut off.

Treasury leadership verified that their NYT contracts were cancelled today. https://t.co/cd3STUgrzF — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 6, 2025

Politico responded on Thursday, claiming that they have "never received any government funding — no subsidies, no grants, no handouts. Not one dime, ever, in 18 years."

No, just tens of millions in Politico Pro subscriptions from the government. Like Hunter Biden received $200,000 for a painting of his excrement, which was totally not influence peddling.

Deep Cuts To USAID

Meanwhile, the White House is also planning to cut USAID's staff from roughly 10,000 employees to just 294 - a 97% reduction, after Elon Musk's DOGE team revealed that the international aid organization has essentially been funding woke pet projects and anti-American activities.

On Tuesday, the administration put a stop on all USAID work and placed all employees on leave, with thousands of overseas workers to be recalled within 30 days.

According to Reuters, Secretary of State Marco Rubio - who was placed in charge of USAID earlier this week, said that the Trump administration was identifying and designating critical programs that would be exempted from the stop work order and deep cuts.

According to the report, over 2/3 of USAID's workers are located outside the United States. As of 2023, the 'aid' organization managed more than $40 billion in projects. USAID's website informed people that as of midnight on Friday, February 7, "all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs."