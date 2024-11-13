DC In Full Blown Panic After Trump Picks Matt Gaetz For Attorney General

The hits to the establishment keep on coming - as President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for Attorney General of the United States.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States," Trump said in a statement.

"Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."

In response, Gaetz said on X; "It will be an honor to serve as President Trump's Attorney General!"

It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General! pic.twitter.com/dg0iQ0bA6Y — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 13, 2024

Over the past year, Gaetz has made headlines with pro-crypto, pro-Trump moves:

Trump just said he and Matt Gaetz have a "little secret" that's going to help Republicans win



"Our little secret is having a big impact... He and I have a secret. We'll tell you what it is when the race is over."



I've never wanted to know something more in my life. What could… pic.twitter.com/MeoikiBJU0 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 28, 2024

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele tossed his support behind Gaetz.

I knew you were destined to do great things, my friend. https://t.co/eFnS9DPWKK pic.twitter.com/G6pKQur1cn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 13, 2024

And of course, the freakout begins:

Safe to say that GOP senators are stunned - not in a good way - on Matt Gaetz for Attorney General — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) November 13, 2024

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons on Trump choosing Gaetz for AG : “You can record me as speechless.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 13, 2024

JUST IN: Senator Chuck Grassley, upon hearing the news Matt Gaetz would be Trump's Attorney General, was "exasperated" in reaction and just stood there "stonefaced for 30 seconds" - @bresreports



LMAO. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2024

News: Susan Collins tells me she is not on board with Gaetz as AG.



“I was shocked at the nomination”



“This is why the Senate's advise and consent process is so important. I'm sure that there will be many, many questions raised at Mr Gaetz’s hearing” — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) November 13, 2024

The Hammer of Justice is coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

Of all Trump's nominees, DC seems to be going the most insane over Gaetz...