DC In Full Blown Panic After Trump Picks Matt Gaetz For Attorney General
The hits to the establishment keep on coming - as President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for Attorney General of the United States.
"It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States," Trump said in a statement.
"Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."
In response, Gaetz said on X; "It will be an honor to serve as President Trump's Attorney General!"
It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General! pic.twitter.com/dg0iQ0bA6Y— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 13, 2024
Over the past year, Gaetz has made headlines with pro-crypto, pro-Trump moves:
- Rep. Matt Gaetz Introduces Resolution Saying Trump Didn’t Engage In 'Insurrection'
- "This Conversation Didn't Happen": Matt Gaetz Demands Investigation After CIA Program Manager Gets Loose Lips About Trump
- Gaetz Accuses Jack Smith Of Election Interference In Complaint To DOJ Inspector General
- Congressman Matt Gaetz Introduces Bill To Allow Federal Income Tax Payments In Bitcoin
- Gaetz: Merrick Garland's DOJ Pep Rally Proves Trump Won The Debate
- Rep. Gaetz: DHS Knows Of 5 "Assassination Teams" Targeting Trump
Flashback:
Trump just said he and Matt Gaetz have a "little secret" that's going to help Republicans win— George (@BehizyTweets) October 28, 2024
"Our little secret is having a big impact... He and I have a secret. We'll tell you what it is when the race is over."
I've never wanted to know something more in my life. What could… pic.twitter.com/MeoikiBJU0
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele tossed his support behind Gaetz.
I knew you were destined to do great things, my friend. https://t.co/eFnS9DPWKK pic.twitter.com/G6pKQur1cn— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 13, 2024
And of course, the freakout begins:
Safe to say that GOP senators are stunned - not in a good way - on Matt Gaetz for Attorney General— John Bresnahan (@bresreports) November 13, 2024
Democratic Sen. Chris Coons on Trump choosing Gaetz for AG : “You can record me as speechless.”— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 13, 2024
JUST IN: Senator Chuck Grassley, upon hearing the news Matt Gaetz would be Trump's Attorney General, was "exasperated" in reaction and just stood there "stonefaced for 30 seconds" - @bresreports— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2024
LMAO.
News: Susan Collins tells me she is not on board with Gaetz as AG.— Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) November 13, 2024
“I was shocked at the nomination”
“This is why the Senate's advise and consent process is so important. I'm sure that there will be many, many questions raised at Mr Gaetz’s hearing”
The Hammer of Justice is coming— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024
Of all Trump's nominees, DC seems to be going the most insane over Gaetz...
Very promising for Covid accountability!https://t.co/adjrVWV8ZQ https://t.co/T2Q5lPY7Q7— Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) November 13, 2024
Trump does not care what the DC establishment thinks. pic.twitter.com/OGu58netvF— Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) November 13, 2024