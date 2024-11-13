print-icon
print-icon

DC In Full Blown Panic After Trump Picks Matt Gaetz For Attorney General

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The hits to the establishment keep on coming - as President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for Attorney General of the United States.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States," Trump said in a statement.

"Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."

In response, Gaetz said on X; "It will be an honor to serve as President Trump's Attorney General!"

Over the past year, Gaetz has made headlines with pro-crypto, pro-Trump moves:

Flashback:

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele tossed his support behind Gaetz.

And of course, the freakout begins:

Of all Trump's nominees, DC seems to be going the most insane over Gaetz...

 

0
Loading...