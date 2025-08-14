Trump Purges 275,000 Illegal Aliens From Social Security

Months after President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum targeting illegal aliens and other ineligible individuals from collecting Social Security Act benefits, the president told reporters at the White House on Thursday afternoon that nearly 300,000 illegals have been removed from the government program that provides financial benefits to eligible citizen taxpayers and/or lawful permanent residents (green card holders).

"Last month, I signed the One Big Beautiful Bill, and allowed No Tax on Social Security for our great seniors ... and to protect our benefits, we've already kicked nearly 275,000 illegal aliens off of the Social Security system," Trump told reporters.

.@POTUS: "Last month, I signed the One Big Beautiful Bill, and allowed No Tax on Social Security for our great seniors ... and to protect our benefits, we've already kicked nearly 275,000 illegal aliens off of the Social Security system." pic.twitter.com/uXDRbSsjoF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 14, 2025

Recall that on April 15, the president signed a memorandum directing federal agencies to take immediate action to purge the Social Security system of illegals and fraudsters.

As Maureen Steele via American Greatness elegantly noted earlier this year, "We don't need an executive order to bar illegals from Social Security – we need a government that obeys the law."

Let's not forget that the Biden-Harris regime facilitated the invasion of illegal aliens, allowing millions of these third-worlders to siphon dollars and essential services from citizens and lawful permanent residents - in what some have described as a classic Cloward–Piven strategy.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform estimated that taxpayers spend more than $182 billion annually to cover costs associated with 20 million illegal aliens and their children, which includes $66.4 billion in Federal expenses plus an additional $115.6 billion in state and local expenses.

The free lunch for the Democratic Party's illegals is coming to an end.

The fact that people who never paid into the system were withdrawing funds from it is Exhibit A on the unsustainability of Democrat policies.



They merely want to take money from Americans & give it to their new voter base. It's disgusting. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 14, 2025

Or it was a classic Cloward–Piven strategy.