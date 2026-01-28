Trump Responds To Omar Attack: 'She Probably Had Herself Sprayed'

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was assaulted Tuesday evening during a town hall event in North Minneapolis. Video of the incident shows a disheveled man spraying her with apple cider vinegar from a syringe (there was a polymarket for that). The spraying happened as she was calling for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) assaulted during town hall meeting: "Here's the reality that people like this ugly man don't understand; we are Minnesota strong and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us." pic.twitter.com/Ud5l3yP4lQ — CSPAN (@cspan) January 28, 2026

“During her town hall, an agitator tried to attack the Congresswoman by spraying an unknown substance with a syringe,” Omar’s office said in a statement . “Security and the Minneapolis Police Department quickly apprehended the individual. He is now in custody. The Congresswoman is okay. She continued with her town hall because she doesn’t let bullies win.”

Squad (and Bernie Sanders) - Activate!

Many on the left were quick to blame President Donald Trump for the incident.

“It is not a coincidence that after days of President Trump and VP Vance putting Rep. Omar in their crosshairs with slanderous public attacks, she gets assaulted at her town hall,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a post on X. “Thank God she is okay. If they want leaders to take down the temp, they need to look in the mirror.”

“Rep. Ilhan Omar showed incredible courage by continuing her town hall after being attacked last night,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said . “It is shameful that, instead of condemning the attack, Trump escalated his rhetoric and targeted her once again. No more hatred and racism. This country belongs to ALL of us.”

President Trump, however, had a different take altogether, telling ABC News he thinks Omar staged the whole thing. "I don't think about her. I think she's a fraud," Trump said. "She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her."

He also said he had not seen the video of the incident. "I haven't seen it. No, no. I hope I don't have to bother.”

While Trump hasn’t seen the video, many who have are asking whether the incident was staged.

Her reaction after getting sprayed also struck some as unusual. Instead of putting distance between herself and her attacker, she lunged at him.

Ilhan Omar was reportedly sprayed in the face tonight —



And, she runs after the attacker?!! As though she’s about to take him out?



This is not normal behavior.

Not even close. No wonder people are asking if it was STAGED! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qKABTlwZdp — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) January 28, 2026

She refused medical attention and kept the town hall going for another 25 minutes. "We will continue," she said after the disruption. "These f---ing a--holes are not going to get away with it."

The attacker has been identified as 55-year-old Anthony J. Kazmierczak, who appears to be a complete lefty with they / them daughters (not posting here since so unconfirmed). He reportedly asked his neighbor to watch his dog for him before the town hall event and warned that he “might get arrested.” The neighbor also revealed that Kazmierczak was “heavily medicated” due to a spine injury he suffered years prior.

The attack happened about 15 minutes into the town hall. Kazmierczak was seated in the front row when he jumped up and rushed the podium. Security guards tackled him to the ground, and police arrested him immediately. Kazmierczak was booked into Hennepin County Jail on a third-degree assault charge.

Witnesses say the liquid, which we now know to be Apple Cider Vinegar, had a strong smell. Omar’s lack of concern about it raised suspicions.

Representative Omar continued her town hall because of one of two options:



1. She does not have the self-preservation instincts accompanying being sprayed with a smelly substance, such as getting a doctor to check it out or even as simple as washing it off.



2. She staged it.… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 28, 2026

Some speculate that a subtle nod toward her attacker, who was sitting in the front row, was a signal to him.

🚨 HOLY SH*T



Look at how Ilhan Omar looks at the guy who sprayed her and gives him a little nod right before he springs into action pic.twitter.com/Y2WRD15qZA — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) January 28, 2026

Others question why the cameras were “fixated” on the attacker before he attacked.

The camera was fixated on this guy right before Ilhan Omar takes the podium.



Totally not staged.



🙄



pic.twitter.com/feY9d7R6fC — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) January 28, 2026