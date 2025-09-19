Trump Says Far-Left "Scum" Ilhan Omar Should Be Impeached, Claims She Married Her Brother For Citizenship

President Trump, aboard Air Force One on Thursday evening, shared his thoughts on radical leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

First of all, Omar seems obsessed with bashing the U.S., with bizarre desires to collapse capitalism, while her home country of Somalia remains an utter wreck. She denounces America, yet has reportedly amassed a net worth of $30 million. Meanwhile, rumors that she married her brother to obtain citizenship have resurfaced.

The FBI has evidence that Ilhan Omar did in fact marry her brother in order for him to gain citizenship... that's a violation of our immigration law...



Calls for her to expelled from Congress and deported are growing, this needs to happen



Deport Ilhan pic.twitter.com/nsSYS8XCQp — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) September 16, 2025

Let's begin with Trump's Truth Social post about the unhinged leftist from Somalia...

Ilhan Omar's Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence. 70% of the population lives in extreme Poverty, and widespread Food Insecurity. Somalia is consistently ranked among the World's Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government. All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America! P.S. Wasn't she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Hours before the Truth Social post, Trump told reporters on AF1, "I think she should be impeached. I think she's terrible. She should be impeached, and it should happen fast."

🚨 JUST IN: While aboard Air Force One, President Trump calls for Ilhan Omar to be EXPELLED from Congress after she glorified Charlie Kirk’s kiIIing



“She’s from SOMALIA! These people come from a place with NOTHING, and then they tell us how to run our country”



EXPEL AND DEPORT! pic.twitter.com/ahLOjZqg5V — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 18, 2025

Earlier, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) attempted to introduce a censure resolution against Omar but failed to progress, as four Republicans voted against it in exchange for a different censure resolution against Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) to be dropped.

Meanwhile, the crazed leftist, whose rhetoric over the years has echoed Marxists seeking to destroy the country and remake it into a socialist utopia for their billionaire elite friends, went on a Charlie Kirk-bashing spree earlier this week.

BREAKING: In the wake of Ilhan Omar calling Charlie Kirk and his supporters pieces of shit, President Trump says that she should be IMPEACHED from Congress.



There are MANY things that she has done which at minimum deserves an investigation, and at most, deportation.



How has her… pic.twitter.com/cvYJmizcS3 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 18, 2025

Omar is part of the "squad" of progressive House members, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AoC is merely a socialist puppet that preaches to collapse capitalism with her Marxist beliefs but enjoys, with Bernie Sanders, private jets and a life of luxury.

Socialist AoC & Bernie Sanders Caught Using Private Jets On "Fighting Oligarchy" Tour https://t.co/58pQCT1hpM — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 19, 2025

Two critical questions that linger with Omar:

Has she ever falsified immigration paperwork for herself or her family?

Which, if any, extremist or Islamist organizations/NGOs is she linked to?

Omar's USA bashing:

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for "dismantling" of the U.S. "economy and political systems"https://t.co/c4n8U2deIV pic.twitter.com/mrKvlaiGyi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2020

. . .