Trump Says Far-Left "Scum" Ilhan Omar Should Be Impeached, Claims She Married Her Brother For Citizenship

by Tyler Durden
President Trump, aboard Air Force One on Thursday evening, shared his thoughts on radical leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

First of all, Omar seems obsessed with bashing the U.S., with bizarre desires to collapse capitalism, while her home country of Somalia remains an utter wreck. She denounces America, yet has reportedly amassed a net worth of $30 million. Meanwhile, rumors that she married her brother to obtain citizenship have resurfaced.

Let's begin with Trump's Truth Social post about the unhinged leftist from Somalia...

Ilhan Omar's Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence. 70% of the population lives in extreme Poverty, and widespread Food Insecurity. Somalia is consistently ranked among the World's Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government. All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America!

P.S. Wasn't she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Hours before the Truth Social post, Trump told reporters on AF1, "I think she should be impeached. I think she's terrible. She should be impeached, and it should happen fast." 

Earlier, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) attempted to introduce a censure resolution against Omar but failed to progress, as four Republicans voted against it in exchange for a different censure resolution against Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) to be dropped.

Meanwhile, the crazed leftist, whose rhetoric over the years has echoed Marxists seeking to destroy the country and remake it into a socialist utopia for their billionaire elite friends, went on a Charlie Kirk-bashing spree earlier this week.

Omar is part of the "squad" of progressive House members, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AoC is merely a socialist puppet that preaches to collapse capitalism with her Marxist beliefs but enjoys, with Bernie Sanders, private jets and a life of luxury

Two critical questions that linger with Omar:

  • Has she ever falsified immigration paperwork for herself or her family?

  • Which, if any, extremist or Islamist organizations/NGOs is she linked to?

Omar's USA bashing:

