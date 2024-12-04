Trump Selects An Actual Astronaut To Lead NASA

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday afternoon that he has selected billionaire entrepreneur and veteran SpaceX astronaut Jared Isaacman to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

If confirmed, Isaacman would replace Bill Nelson, a former US senator from Florida who oversaw the space agency under the outgoing Biden administration.

Here's Trump's statement on Isaacman's nomination:

I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Jared will drive NASA's mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration. Over the past 25 years, as the Founder and CEO of Shift4, Jared has demonstrated exceptional leadership, building a trailblazing global financial technology company. He also co-founded and served as CEO of Draken International, a defense aerospace company, for over a decade, supporting the US Department of Defense, and our Allies. Jared's passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era. Congratulations to Jared, his wife Monica, and their children, Mila and Liv!

I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2024

Moments after Trump posted on X, Isaacman released his statement:

I am honored to receive President Trump’s@realDonaldTrump nomination to serve as the next Administrator of NASA. Having been fortunate to see our amazing planet from space, I am passionate about America leading the most incredible adventure in human history.



On my last… — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) December 4, 2024

Trump's decision to nominate Isaacman comes months after he and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis made history by performing the world's first commercial spacewalk farther from Earth than any other astronaut in over half a century.

That mission, called Polaris Dawn, was partially funded by Isaacman to test Starlink technology and space suits.

BREAKING 🚨: Billionaire Jared Isaacman has become the first private citizen to spacewalk pic.twitter.com/P4YmjITSjL — Latest in space (@latestinspace) September 12, 2024

Isaacman emphasized how America will maintain its space dominance: "We will never again lose our ability to journey to the stars and never settle for second place." This comment concerns the space race between the US, China, and Russia.

Starship IFT-5 booster catch from a different perspective



[📹 emmasaxton0]pic.twitter.com/9yZr4bKEc2 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 3, 2024

The NASA Administrator manages a budget of about $25 billion and will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Artemis moon mission in the coming years.

"There will inevitably be a thriving space economy — one that will create opportunities for countless people to live and work in space," Isaacman said, adding, "At NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities and usher in an era where humanity becomes a true spacefaring civilization."

Elon Musk's SpaceX is why America is far ahead in the global space race.

Another example of inefficient government infected by the woke mind virus, while the private sector, driven by meritocracy, soars into space.

It's time to 'Make Space Great Again' and usher in an era (again) where future generations can look to the stars and say, 'I want to grow up to be an astronaut.' This stands in stark contrast to today's dystopic reality, where kids only aspire to become 'OnlyFans' models or prank video creators on TikTok.