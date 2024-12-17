Trump Sues Des Moines Register, Left-Wing Pollster For "Brazen Election Interference"

On Monday afternoon, President-elect Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago Club in South Florida that his team was preparing to file a "major lawsuit" against the Des Moines Register and its top pollster, J. Ann Selzer for election interference and fraud over their final polling data in the days before the presidential election.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump will be SUING media outlets such as the Des Moines register and CBS / 60 Minutes for interfering in the election



GOOD! 🔥



60 Minutes infamously chopped and edited Kamala’s answers to make her sound coherent. pic.twitter.com/UbzkIJ4DI4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 16, 2024

Trump followed through on his word, as Fox News reports that his team filed a lawsuit against the Des Moines Register and Selzer overnight in Polk County, Iowa, under the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act and related provisions.

The lawsuit seeks "accountability for brazen election interference committed by" the local paper and Selzer "in favor of now-defeated former Democrat candidate Kamala Harris through use of a leaked and manipulated Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll conducted by Selzer and S&C and published by DMR and Gannett in the Des Moines Register on Nov. 2, 2024."

The lawsuit also targets Gannett, the parent company of the Des Moines Register, which owns USA Today and several other local papers across the US.

"Contrary to reality and defying credulity, defendants' Harris Poll was published three days before Election Day and purported to show Harris leading President Trump in Iowa by three points; President Trump ultimately won Iowa by over thirteen points," the filing stated.

Selzer was once considered the "gold standard" of polling, but after Trump swept the state by a 13-point margin, winning the actual vote 56-43%, she later acknowledged her poll was a "big miss" and suggested that it might have "actually energized [d] and activated [d] Republican voters who thought they would likely coast to victory," according to our previous report.

Following the public opinion polling blunder, Selzer wrote in a guest column in the Des Moines Register just a little more than a week after the election that her days advising the paper's famed Iowa Poll was over, and she would be "transitioning to other ventures and opportunities."

Selzer's exit—and now her legal troubles with Trump's team—reflects a broader shift: trust in mainstream polling has plummeted to historic lows. Those accused of waging an information war on the minds of the people are now being held accountable.

"The Harris Poll was no 'miss' but rather an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2024 Presidential Election," the lawsuit said, adding that "defendants and their cohorts in the Democrat Party hoped that the Harris Poll would create a false narrative of inevitability for Harris in the final week of the 2024 Presidential Election."

The era of misinformation and disinformation by the Democratic Party, propped up by fake news, fake polls, and a government-sponsored censorship complex (and billionaire-funded: Soros), has infuriated the American people. At the same time, prediction markets like Polymarket have emerged, which offer one of the best insights into electoral outcomes and signal a new tool in political forecasting.

The lawsuit noted that Selzer's more than three-decade run in the industry has led to her retirement "in disgrace from polling less than two weeks after this embarrassing rout."

The lawyers argued that "left-wing pollsters have attempted to influence electoral outcomes through manipulated polls that have unacceptable error rates and are not grounded in widely accepted polling methodologies."

Here's some of our reporting on pollsters oversampling and attempting to shape outcomes for Harris in the months before the election...

The lawsuit Monday night comes days after far-left ABC News and its top anchor, George Stephanopoulos, reached a $15 million defamation suit with Trump.

Trump also filed a lawsuit against far-left CBS News, demanding $10 billion in damages over "deceitful, deceptive manipulation of news" for the election interference surrounding Harris' questionable interview in October.