Trump Calls Musk A "Friend" While Discussing EV Mandates

After The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times pushed out headlines on Wednesday suggesting a possible end to the Musk-Trump feud, President Trump confirmed the cooling of tensions by calling Elon Musk a "friend" while speaking to reporters ahead of plans to abolish California's vehicle emissions standards.

Trump praised Musk for not demanding any favors ahead of the administration's move to eliminate EV tax credits.

The president said Musk was okay with ending the credits and letting the market determine supply and demand, confident he could outperform competitors such as legacy OEMs in the EV space, Rivian, and Lucid.

Recall that last July, Musk publicly supported Trump's move to eliminate EV mandates, calling it a major win for Tesla.

We also suspect Musk understands that the catastrophic climate crisis pushed by leftist corporate media is a hoax. At the end of the day, Tesla remains a superior product, and will outperform competitors without relying on government mandates.

Tesla shares briefly popped on Trump's "friend" comment...

The EV downturn is entering its final chapter—stripping away federal subsidies will only cement Tesla's dominance in the U.S. market.

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he's signing a trio of resolutions reversing California's 2035 ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars.

The move was announced earlier in the week by Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA), who wrote on X that Trump would sign his resolution "to reverse California’s absurd ban on gas-powered cars."

The resolutions, which were co-authored by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), finalize Trump's months-long effort to rescind California's authority to sect stricter electrification rules for passenger vehicles and commercial trucks, along with higher standards for heavy-duty diesel engines.

During Trump's first term, his EPA revoked a version of California's vehicle emissions rules through an 18-month regulatory process, however Republicans' May vote to expedite the rollback through Congress marked the first time that California's waiver approvals have been considered subject to the Congressional Review Act (CRA) since President Bill Clinton signed the law in 1996.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has vowed to fight the decision, saying in May that he plans to sue once Trump signs the resolutions.

We're guessing Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is secretly relieved...