Trump Vows To Probe Ashli Babbitt Homicide, Consider Comp Fund For Pardoned J6ers

President Trump on Tuesday vowed that he would bring new scrutiny to the Department of Justice's handling of the killing of Ashli Babbitt by a Capitol police officer during the Jan 6, 2021 riot, and to explore the possibility of a compensation fund for the 1,500 Capitol riot defendants he pardoned.

Trump's promises came in a Roosevelt Room interview with Newsmax's Greg Kelly. When Kelly asked Trump about the DOJ continuing to mount a defense against a $30 million wrongful death claim filed by Babbitt's husband, Trump said he wasn't aware of it but would look into the matter:

"Well, I'll look into that. I mean, you're just telling me that for the first time, I haven't heard that. I'm a big fan of Ashli Babbitt. And Ashli Babbitt was a really good person who was a big MAGA fan, Trump fan. And she was innocently standing there; they even say trying to sort of hold back the crowd. And a man did something to her that was unthinkable when he shot her. And I think it's a disgrace. I'm going to look into that. I did not know that."

Unarmed and posing no threat of death or serious harm, Babbitt was shot to death by Capitol Police on Jan. 6 (via Stark Realities)

Babbitt was shot and killed by US Capitol Police (USCP) Lieutenant Michael Byrd as she attempted to climb through a broken window that was part of an interior doorway close to the House chamber. Though the unarmed, 5'2", 115-pound Babbitt posed no imminent threat of inflicting death or serious injury as she awkwardly navigated the narrow space -- with a furniture barricade still ahead of her -- Boyd opted against using any type of nonlethal force, and instead shot her from an ambush position, killing her with a bullet that perforated her trachea and lung.

While it's been little-publicized by major media or leftists who screech that Babbitt "got what she deserved," Byrd had some serious disciplinary issues before Jan. 6, with some of the incidents involving the irresponsible handling and even firing of his weapon.

Despite the damning facts of the case, leftists in and out of media have treated Byrd as a hero for fending off a nonexistent "insurrection." He was not only officially cleared of wrongdoing, but promoted to the rank of captain in 2023. In Tuesday's interview, Kelly also asked Trump how he felt about Byrd still being on duty, with a pay raise and higher rank. The president replied:

"I think it's a disgrace. I'm going to take a look at it. I'm going to look at that, too. His reputation was ... I won't even say; let's find out about his reputation. We're going to find out. But I watched that and I saw that. And by the way, she was killed, but nobody else was killed."

Noting that the 1,500 Jan 6 defendants pardoned by Trump had "lost opportunity, lost income," Kelly asked Trump if there was any plan in the works to compensate Jan 6ers for their excessively harsh treatment. "There's talk about that," said Trump. "A lot of the people that are in the government now talk about it, because a lot of the people in government really like that group of people. They were patriots as far as I was concerned...they were treated very unfairly.”

President Trump addresses the latest on the case of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who was shot and killed at the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, rips the police shooting, the overall treatment of now-pardoned defendants, and the actions of the former House J6 select committee. pic.twitter.com/kPXPyGVuJT — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 26, 2025

Given how the left went bonkers over Trump's pardons, the reaction to a reparations package for Jan 6ers would be a sight to behold.