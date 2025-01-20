Watch Live: Trump's Inauguration Day Kicks Off 'America First' Era

Inauguration 2025 Livestream:

* * *

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance are set to take the oath of office in the US Capitol Rotunda in just a few short hours, officially ushering in the era of Trump 2.0 ('America First'). The ceremony marks the peaceful power transfer from the Biden-Harris regime to Trump-Vance-MAGA.

Trump and Vance will be sworn in at 11:40 AM ET inside the US Capitol Rotunda, a decision attributed to dangerously cold temperatures outside (though speculation about security concerns, such as potential drone threats...).

WOW! Here’s a look inside the Capitol Rotunda, where President Trump’s swearing-in ceremony will take place.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump on the Lincoln Bible and a Bible gifted to him by his mother in 1955. Then, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will administer the oath of office to Vance.

President Joe Biden's and Vice President Kamala Harris' terms will officially end at noon, as directed by the 20th Amendment in the Constitution.

Trump, as president, will then deliver his inaugural address, where he is expected to lay out the America First vision for his second term.

According to CBS News, the inaugural ceremonies were planned by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota.

Klobuchar's committee oversees eight events on Inauguration Day:

the procession to the Capitol;

the vice president's swearing-in ceremony;

the president's swearing-in ceremony;

the inaugural address;

the honorary departure of the outgoing president and vice president;

the signing ceremony, during which the new president signs nominations, memorandums, proclamations or executive orders;

the inaugural luncheon;

the pass in review, during which the president and vice president review military troops;

and the presidential parade, which will take place at Capital One arena in downtown Washington due to the cold.

Exact Timing of Today's Inauguration Ceremony:

After the inaugural ceremony, the Trump-Vance administration will be hard at work - expected to issue "close to 100" executive orders, if not more...

CNN cited sources that Stephen Miller, Trump's incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, reviewed some of the planned executive orders with senior congressional Republicans on Sunday.

One of the executive orders Trump is expected to issue is "declaring a national energy emergency..."

We expect a barrage of lawsuits from DC swamp law firms to hit the Trump administration in the hours and days after taking power to slow the 'America First' progress that will upend many swamp creatures.

As for the state of the economy as Trump enters the White House, Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, told clients earlier:

On Inauguration Day 2025, the US economy is in the sweet spot of healthy growth and gradual disinflation. We estimate that real GDP grew 2.6% in Q4 and expect a similar pace in 2025. Our forecast is ½pp above the latest Bloomberg consensus, in part because we are still more confident than others that real disposable personal income will grow solidly in 2025 and in part because of a sturdy forecast for business investment. That said, we are not as far above consensus as for most of the last two years because other forecasters have become more optimistic given ongoing strength in the data and, in some cases, high expectations for the growth-positive aspects of the Trump agenda.

Maybe Hatzius forgot to mention that the economy's "sweet spot" is being produced by debt rising $1 trillion every 100 days.

We suspect BlueSky users suffering from 'TDS' will rage this afternoon.

