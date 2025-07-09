Trump Weighs Federal Control Of D.C., Citing Urgent Need To Restore Law & Order

Under the leadership of failed progressives, parts of Washington, D.C., have transformed into crime-infested hellholes, hardly the image the United States wants to project to the world from its capital. The Trump administration sees an urgent need to restore law and order and is now weighing a direct federal intervention.

"We could run D.C.—I mean, we're looking at D.C.," President Trump told members of his administration during a cabinet meeting Tuesday. "We're thinking about doing it, to be honest with you. We want a capital that's run flawlessly."

Trump told reporters that his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is in communication with Washington, D.C.'s mayor, Muriel Bowser. No specifics were provided by the president on what he meant by his administration potentially running the city.

"We've had a good relationship with the mayor, and we're testing it to see if it works," Trump said.

BREAKING: Trump considers a Federal take over of governance of Washington DC: “We have tremendous power at The White House to run places when we have to. We could run DC. We're looking at DC ... we would run it so good... we're thinking about doing it, to be honest with you” pic.twitter.com/LPxCPTurLp — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 8, 2025

Bloomberg noted, "Legislation passed in 1973 granted residents of DC the right to elect their own local government, though Congress is still able to review local laws and the city's budget."

Mayor Bowser, a Democrat, showed public support for the Black Lives Matter movement by commissioning the "Black Lives Matter" mural near the White House in 2020. The mural has since been removed.

However, she did not move to defund the Metropolitan Police Department. Meanwhile, BLMers have openly championed defunding the police and dismantling the nuclear family—two pillars of societal stability. The broader Marxist-driven BLM agenda has since fizzled out, with NGO funding now redirected to anti-ICE riots and rogue pro-Palestinian groups—some of which are currently under federal investigation.

The Trump administration is beginning to redirect its focus toward rogue sanctuary cities controlled by far-left progressives—cities like Los Angeles—that continue to defy federal immigration enforcement.

During the cabinet meeting, Trump warned New Yorkers not to vote for "communist" Zohran Mamdani in the upcoming November mayoral election.

"If a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same, but we have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to," he said, before pivoting to discussing Washington.

He later added, "New York City will run properly. We're going to bring New York back."

The problem with sanctuary cities nationwide is that they've been hijacked by far-left progressives who allowed for the illegal alien invasion under the Biden-Harris regime. Policies put in place by these cities have backfired, sparking violent crime, homelessness, open-air drug markets, etc... turning once-thriving urban centers into crime-ridden, dysfunctional areas.

The effort to reclaim and restore these cities from the grip of woke progressive mismanagement is only just beginning.