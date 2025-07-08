print-icon
print-icon

CBP's Greg Bovino To Leftist L.A. Mayor Bass: "Get Used to Us—We're Not Leaving"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Los Angeles has become ground zero in the showdown between far-left Mayor Karen Bass and the Trump administration over the removal of criminal illegal aliens. Bass—backed by a Democratic Party increasingly dominated by radical progressives and even open Marxists—has helped create a toxic and dangerous climate of defiance toward federal immigration enforcement, emboldening threats against federal agents, as evidenced by the color revolution against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Los Angeles last month. 

This is the same party that, under the Biden-Harris regime, enabled—or outright facilitated—the border invasion now being reversed through large-scale deportation outflows. The Trump administration is preparing to ramp up deportations to 3,000 per day, or roughly one million per year. And now, from judicial lawfare in courtrooms to color revolution-style riots in the streets, Democrats are enraged by Trump's deportation drive—one set to shift into high speed following the recent passage of the Big Beautiful Bill, which allocates critical funding to the Department of Homeland Security. 

Mayor Bass's defiance has been on full display... 

With U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino issuing a warning to the leftist mayor: "I don't work for Karen Bass. The federal government doesn't work for Karen Bass... She'd better get used to us, because this is going to be the new normal very soon."

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller...  

Related:

.  .  . 

Loading...