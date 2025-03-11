Trump Will Buy "Brand New Tesla" In Show Of Support For Musk & DOGE

President Trump announced early Tuesday morning on Truth Social that he will support Elon Musk by purchasing a new Tesla.

While the president did not specify which model he intends to purchase, his endorsement comes as Musk's DOGE has been a massive success, neutering parts of the Deep State—though not without consequences for the billionaire.

Musk has faced backlash from unhinged leftists, who have attacked Tesla showrooms, torched Tesla Superchargers, attacked vehicles, and even initiated a boycott—all because these folks are outraged that DOGE has found billions of waste and fraud within the federal bureaucracy.

"To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is "putting it on the line" in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In recent weeks, Torsten Slok, Apollo's chief economist, has pointed out that DOGE-related federal government job cuts could reach around 300,000. He said combined layoffs of federal workers and contractors could top one million, as DOGE's demolition of the corrupt Deep State is a mandate the American people handed the president.

In recent days, Trump told Musk publicly to transition from "hatchet" to "scalpel" in eliminating fraud and waste within the federal government, but more importantly, within the corrupt NGO complex.

Leftists are furious with Musk's DOGE this week after Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Musk on Monday for uncovering fraud and waste in USAID, a rogue agency captured by the Deep State. Rubio announced on Monday that 83% of USAID's programs would be shuttered.

Given Musk's success with DOGE, Trump continued:

But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World's great automakers, and Elon's "baby," in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for. They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out? In any event, I'm going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???

Trump's support for Musk's Tesla comes as shares plunged 15% on Monday, down 45% year-to-date, round-tripping all presidential election gains.

Some of Monday's losses came after UBS analyst Joseph Spak slashed delivery projections to 367,000 from 437,000 for the first quarter. The analyst also lowered his 12-month price target to $225 from $259.

Last week, Goldman Sachs analysts Mark Delaney, Will Bryant, and others lowered their Tesla delivery forecast for the first quarter to 375,000 from 399,000.

As for Trump, there's no telling what model he will choose - but likely - a Cybertruck.