Trump World Tower, Israeli Consulate In NYC Listed As "Protest Targets" Tomorrow

Two years after the October 7, 2023, attacks that plunged Gaza into war, the Trump administration is pushing forward with a Gaza ceasefire plan that began with indirect talks between Israeli and Palestinian negotiators on Monday evening. According to CNN, the two sides are expected to continue meeting over the next few days with mediators from the U.S., Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey present.

The second anniversary of the attack on Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups is tomorrow, and there's an early indication that pro-Palestinian protesters could mobilize in New York City, Manhattan Institute analyst Stu Smith wrote on X.

Smith wrote on X that the front group "Behind Enemy Lines" released targets across New York City, including "businesses tied to the President's family, Democratic offices, major universities, consulates, Jewish organizations, and even private companies."

🚨 The “Behind Enemy Lines” October 7th materials openly list targets across NYC — businesses tied to the President’s family, Democratic offices, major universities, consulates, Jewish organizations, and even private companies.



"No business as usual. Escalate for Gaza," read the flyer that the Manhattan Institute analyst posted on X.

On the group's website, it emphasized, "The empire is the enemy. From the belly of the beast, we choose to resist it."

There is a lot of Marxist undertones on the site, and it's not necessarily about helping poor Palestinians, but in fact used as a cover for their ultimate aim to destroy the U.S. from within.

"On the second anniversary of the Al-Aqsa flood, Behind Enemy Lines is calling on everyone to escalate for Gaza and shut down business as usual," the website continued.

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising provides insight into Behind Enemy Lines and how it aligns with the rise of leftist political violence:

Behind Enemy Lines qualifies as an anarchist group IMO, because they have done very little outside from advocating for political violence. At least with 'social justice' or 'racial justice' advocacy groups, they can (and do) qualify for tax-exempt status (which they then abuse), but Behind Enemy Lines didn't even do that. They have a donation link through GiveButter.com, a website often used to raise money for anarchist groups and their bail funds. While it is hard for the public to tell how dangerous Behind Enemy Lines is, their recent campaign of providing maps of targets to "Escalate for Gaza" on October 7th is a cause of major concern to everyone on that list, including Trump Tower, the Jewish National Fund, and Senator Chuck Schumer, whose home is listed in the map. Behind Enemy Lines draws its framework from a revolutionary following, and these lists provide targets and encourage action against them. Given the country's recent escalations of political violence, including the assassination of Charlie Kirk and incidents at ICE facilities, Behind Enemy Lines knows exactly what they are doing. One of the things that the public needs to understand is that the process of being induced into political violence perfectly mirrors the way martyrs are convinced to participate in Islamic terrorism. Step one is being introduced to this worldview. Step two is believing it. Step three is believing that political (or Islamic) violence is the answer. Step four is participating in political violence. The majority of America's radical left pro-Palestine groups and anarchist groups are all in phase three and increasingly participating in stage four. Hundreds of these organizations and activists are openly calling for escalations of violence against the West, both at protests and onto social media megaphones, just hoping someone will respond to their call to action and commit the political violence they are calling for. Also, given what I know about them (from seeing them in person), Beyond Enemy Lines members include students, faculty, and ordinary members, making it harder to define than a nonprofit or explicit student group.

Yet more left-wing groups are hiding under popular causes such as Palestine, BLM, and climate activism - all sharing one very similar goal: they hate capitalism, despise the West and Christianity, and, most importantly, want to collapse America from within by sowing chaos.

To counter this radical leftist movement, the Trump administration is organizing a task force to "dismantle" these groups.