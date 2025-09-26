Trump Directs Task Force To Counter Rogue NGOs, Leftist Groups Sowing Chaos 

Civil terrorism is spreading like cancer across the nation, fueled by radical democrats, left-wing extremist groups, and ... let's not forget ... dark-money, billionaire-funded NGOs.

Taken together, this toxic mix has brought us a bloody September with a series of shocking events: from the transgender shooter who stormed a church in Minneapolis, to the furry-loving leftist with a transgender boyfriend suspected in the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, to Wednesday's ICE attack in Texas by a far-left radical. These incidents have finally pushed the Trump administration to get very serious about radical leftist violence at a time when the Democratic Party and its allied NGOs have normalized assassination culture by calling everyone they disagree with "fascists" and "Nazis".

The White House now understands that nuking USAID and issuing executive orders won't entirely "disrupt" or "dismantle" the funding networks of radical leftist groups and rogue nonprofits. What is emerging is a fully empowered intergovernmental task force, something we pointed out was bound to form, because at the highest levels of government, war has been declared on the leftist groups (Marxists) sowing chaos and subverting the nation with one goal and one goal only: to collapse capitalism and implode the West.

On Thursday evening, the White House released a new presidential directive called "Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence" that includes a whole-of-government crackdown on domestic political violence, treating it as organized terrorism.

"The United States requires a national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence so that law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts. Through this comprehensive strategy, law enforcement will disband and uproot networks, entities, and organizations that promote organized violence, violent intimidation, conspiracies against rights, and other efforts to disrupt the functioning of a democratic society," President Trump wrote in the directive.

The directive states that a National Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) will be set up to "coordinate and supervise a comprehensive national strategy to investigate, prosecute, and disrupt entities and individuals engaged in acts of political violence and intimidation designed to suppress lawful political activity or obstruct the rule of law."

Here's the task force's strategy:

Investigations (led by JTTFs) Probe recruitment, radicalization, conspiracies against rights, and politically motivated violence. Target: Funders, officers, employees aiding extremist activity.

NGOs, foreign-linked entities violating FARA or engaging in illicit financing. Coordinate across DOJ, DHS, Treasury, and law enforcement. Prosecution DOJ to prosecute all related federal crimes to fullest extent, incl.: Assaulting federal officers, conspiracy, solicitation, money laundering, terrorism financing, arson, RICO, and fraud.

Prioritize crimes like organized doxing, swatting, rioting, looting, and intimidation.

Financial Disruption Treasury to trace and block funding streams via TFI office.

IRS to ensure no tax-exempt groups finance political violence.

Financial institutions to file Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs). Law Enforcement Strategy Use organized crime disruption tactics to dismantle violent networks.

Mandate interrogation of suspects about organizational and funding ties. Designations DOJ empowered to recommend designating groups as domestic terrorist organizations under 18 U.S.C. 2331(5). National Priority DOJ and DHS to designate domestic terrorism as a national priority area with funding and grants to support law enforcement.

What the Trump administration is up against, as explained by civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson, is the alarming rise in far-left militancy as "nihilistic accelerationism," only suggesting that "Far-left extremism extends far beyond groups like Antifa. There is an entire revolutionary (marxist) ecosystem of interconnected entities: billion-dollar progressive NGOs, anarchist networks, political organizations such as the DSA, foreign influence operations like the Singham network, gaming platforms, Discord servers and reddit threads, the dark web, and even civil-rights organizations staffed with "movement lawyers" fully dedicated to waging war against the West until it collapses."

The NGO world is absolutely terrified. Their ability to sow chaos, subvert the nation, and attempt a collapse of capitalism for a socialist reconstruction is being disrupted. The only problem is that their woke warriors - like the one we saw earlier this week at the ICE facility in Texas - will only become even more activated by the "fascist" and "Nazi" rhetoric pumped out by Democratic Party leaders, suggesting the violence is far from over.

Related:

Accountability is coming.