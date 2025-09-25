DoJ Reportedly Directs Prosecutors To Investigate Soros Foundation Amid Far-Left Chaos Nationwide

The news cycle for dark-money, billionaire-funded NGOs is about to get optically displeasing for the Democratic Party and its elitist donor class, who have bankrolled what we consider the "protest-industrial complex."

For years, these leftist billionaire-backed nonprofits have waged an all-out war against President Trump and his MAGA base, funding and facilitating nonstop leftist "color revolution" operations, propping up extremist movements, indoctrinating kids with toxic woke ideology and turning them into revolutionaries, and amplifying a decade of dangerous rhetoric that smeared MAGA as "fascists" and "Nazis." These leftist, or Marxists, also fueled nation-killing agendas like DEI and criminal and social-justice reforms, which have proven disastrous for the longevity of the country.

A new report from The New York Times shows the Trump administration is preparing to investigate dark-money-funded NGOs that operate in the shadows, with the ultimate goal of not only destroying President Trump and MAGA, but also driving capitalism to collapse and ensuring the nation as we know it today no longer exists in the next decade.

NYT said a senior Justice Department official directed at least six U.S. attorneys' offices to prepare investigative plans targeting the Open Society Foundations (OSF), bankrolled by radical leftist billionaire Democratic donor George Soros - now his leftist son, Alex, runs operations.

NYT's report comes after the Capital Research Center, a think tank that tracks foundations, charities, and other nonprofits, released a report last week detailing an explosive revelation: OSF "gave $80 million to pro-terror groups."

Let's take a step back to understand that cracks were already rapidly forming across the NGO world shortly after the Trump administration nuked the United States Agency for International Development. Then came domestic terrorist operations by far-left groups that burned Tesla showrooms and vehicles nationwide. At the time, we focused on the Gates Foundation that funded the Arabella network that plowed millions into 'No Kings' protests (read report). These protests ultimately failed, but there were color revolution-style operations aimed at influencing public opinion polls and promoting regime change in Washington. This is the same bullshit strategy U.S. intelligence agencies use overseas.

💰 $114.8 Million Dark Money Infusion: The Arabella Advisors network has funneled at least $114.8 million to “No Kings” protest organizers and affiliates

according to most recent ('19-'23) financial disclosures analyzed by GAI. pic.twitter.com/qWHyuAa7Tg — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) June 13, 2025

More context here:

Then came revelations late in the summer, via a NYT report, that the Gates Foundation had severed ties with the Arabella dark-money network. And for good reason: the foundation likely realized that money funneled into the Arabella network would only strengthen Trump's push to launch investigations into the NGO world (deep state/parallel government). And that's precisely what might have happened.

Late summer arrived when Trump, out of the blue, began blasting Soros on Truth Social: he "should be charged with RICO because they support violent protests." Trump was likely referring to anti-ICE and Tesla takedown protests earlier in the year.

Shortly after, a series of leftist violence erupted - from the transgender shooter who stormed a church in Minneapolis, to the leftist with a transgender boyfriend suspected in the Kirk political assassination, to Wednesday's ICE attack in Texas by a far-left radical, which merely activated the Trump administration into launching war against the radical left that has been fueling this chaos and the rise in far-left militancy for years, something even the The Atlantic admitted this week as major problem.

This rise in far-left militancy prompted the White House to go on the offensive...

The investigations won't stop with Soros .

Even before this madness, we noted:

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson describes the rise in far militancy as "nihilistic accelerationism" suggesting that "Far-left extremism extends far beyond groups like Antifa. There is an entire revolutionary (marxist) ecosystem of interconnected entities: billion-dollar progressive NGOs, anarchist networks, political organizations such as the DSA, foreign influence operations like the Singham network, gaming platforms, Discord servers and reddit threads, the dark web, and even civil-rights organizations staffed with "movement lawyers" fully dedicated to waging war against the West until it collapses."

Marxist-aligned groups operating across America to subvert the nation and collapse capitalism are already "planning war against fascists."

And guess who created a target profile on the so-called "fascists"?

Where did Charlie Kirk's murderer learn to call conservatives "fascists"?



"Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?"



Kamala Harris: "Yes, I do. YES, I DO!" pic.twitter.com/RxDjgOYjKY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2025

All coordinated.

Here is the roadmap to Charlie Kirk’s assassination… pic.twitter.com/S4JPbPiFy8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2025

The Democratic Party is following a playbook straight out of the Communist Party.

A trip down memory lane.

As always, the same old communist strategy. pic.twitter.com/ZcUGoU0kBi — G£411B€R (@glauberrss) September 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is moving full steam ahead to neutralize radical leftists and their NGOs that sow chaos - a crackdown that will extend well beyond Soros and likely include Roy Singham in China, as well as PFLP, Samidoun, and leftist American dynasty families and their nonprofits. Americans remember who funded the BLM riots that destroyed their businesses and cities. Accountability is coming.