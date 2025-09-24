Sniper Attack Kills Two At ICE Facility - Shooter Dead On Roof

Update (1013ET):

A shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas left two detainees dead and one critically wounded earlier, according to NBC News, citing an ICE spokesperson. No ICE agents were harmed in the sniper attack, though the suspected gunman died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed:

There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Field Office. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While we don't know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop.

Around 0700 local time, the suspected shooter opened fire on a Dallas ICE facility from an adjacent building, in what some local media outlets described as a "sniper" attack.

The Dallas ICE facility appears to have an apartment building directly adjacent with clear views down to the rear of the building.



This cannot be safe for ICE agents given the current wave of political violence against them. pic.twitter.com/owkSyRTnjg — Ryan Arthur (@Ryan_Arthur_xyz) September 24, 2025

Police said the investigation is ongoing and a media briefing will occur later today. The motive remains unclear.

Vice President JD Vance wrote on X, "The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families."

Journalist Andy Ngo noted, "This is the second shooting attack on an ICE facility in Texas. The other one, an ambush attack in July, was allegedly committed by a North Texas Antifa cell."

* * *

Local media in Texas reports three people were critically wounded at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the Dallas metro area early Wednesday.

Sources tell WFAA that a "possible sniper or multiple shooters" on a nearby roof targeted three people who were wounded at the ICE facility on 8101 North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, just off Interstate 35E.

Sources confirmed to the local outlet that the "shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office."

"Three people were injured at a Dallas ICE facility on Wednesday morning and police are searching for a possible sniper or multiple shooters, police sources tell WFAA," the outlet wrote on X.

Here is what's known so far:

Victims : Three people were critically wounded.

Shooter : One gunman was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office. Authorities are still investigating whether others may have been involved.

Location : The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the ICE office at 8101 North Stemmons Freeway, near I-35E.

Response: Police and emergency crews remain at the scene, with Texas Department of Transportation cameras showing dozens of vehicles lining the access road.

Fox News confirms shots were fired into the ICE facility, more specifically into an office area where detainees are brought in.

🚨 JUST IN: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons says shots were fired INTO the ICE office in Texas, where detainees are brought in.



All ICE employees are ACCOUNTED FOR. There are confirmed fatalities. Victims appear to be detainees. pic.twitter.com/hSKR5cpZaW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 24, 2025

This shooting comes shortly after the Trump administration designated the leftist group Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization and declared war on leftist NGOs sowing chaos.

Democrats and their allied leftist groups have fueled toxic and harmful rhetoric against federal agents, whether it's ICE or Border Patrol, as well as everyday Americans, calling anyone they disagree with "Nazis" or "Fascists," which only normalizes assassination culture.

The wave of violence - and even terrorism - emanating from the Democratic Party is a serious threat that must be addressed.

Given multiple ICE attacks by radical leftists in the state and elsewhere this year, the question now is whether Antifa or an affiliated group carried out this latest attack. No updates on the shooter have been released so far, other than confirmation of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Pattern of violence ...

Now, possibly this?

This is very interesting. A major Muslim Brotherhood official was just detained by ICE in Dallas, Texas yesterday.



Hours later, 3 people have just been shot at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas.



Was this an Islamic terrorist attack on an ICE facility? https://t.co/FPfx4fgSt8 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 24, 2025

Watch: Fox 4 Dallas has a live feed of the incident area.

*Developing...