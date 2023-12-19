Tucker Carlson: "I Kind Of Like Vivek" For VP

While many on the right see Tucker Carlson as a slam-dunk VP candidate for Donald Trump in 2024, Tucker - who we suspect wants nothing to do with the swamp as he grows his new empire - has different ideas.

"I kind of like Vivek," the former Fox News host told an audience at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest event, referring to Vivek Ramaswamy. "Everyone beats up on Vivek for being ‘he’s a phony’ and all this stuff."

"I’ve covered a lot of campaigns going back to 1992 and I’ve noticed this in many candidates and I noticed it in him – the process of running for president and speaking three times a day and having people throw hostile questions in your faces causes you to change – they all change during these campaigns for real, inside," Carlson continued. "And I feel like Vivek’s positions have gotten much more sincere since the beginning of this."

"I watch him with Nikki Haley and I’m like this is a guy who’s very offended by her views for real, he’s not attacking her because she’s a woman, he’s attacking her because he actually thinks her views are terrible for the country he lives in and I love that," Carlson concluded.

Tucker Carlson: "I kind of like Vivek." pic.twitter.com/kVPIV2Z9c5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 19, 2023

Carlson sat down with Ramaswamy in October, where the two discussed how best to avoid World War 3.

According to Ramaswamy, America needs to "remember the mistakes we have made in our own past, in the last 20 to 25 years after 911," adding "How did we end up in $6 trillion plus of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Thousands of American lives that we won't get back."

"Part of how we ended up there was in the era after 9/11, you remember it," he continued. "The tolerance for debate was very limited. Shut up. Sit down and do as you're told. Go along with the plan."

Ep. 31 How to avoid World War III pic.twitter.com/kdzoMxOt3B — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 19, 2023

According to Ramaswamy, the "elephant in the room" is the West's lack of clearly defined objectives - without which there could be chaos.

"This a time to have a clearly defined objective. Instead we get histrionics from the likes of Lindsay Graham, or Nikki Haley or Mike Pence, offering histrionics at a time when we could use actual strategy," he continued - to which Tucker replied: "Isn't it amazing to get a moral lecture from people who've so diminished our country, and who are responsible for the deaths of so many Americans, lecturing you, from some high horse.

Ramaswamy continued: "What's a better alternative to the plan as it currently exists, which is a non-plan, an invasion of Gaza without a clear objective?" he said, adding "We seem to analyze the mosquitoes on the elephant's tail without talking about the actual elephant."

So, to avoid WW3, Israel - and the West as a whole, need to clearly define a plan that will minimize a broader regional conflict.

As Modernity News notes, sources close to the former president said a Trump-Carlson ticket was being heavily pushed by Melania Trump, who believes Carlson would be “a powerful onstage extension of her husband.”

But for Tucker, it's looking like Vivek all the way. (h/t Modernity.news)