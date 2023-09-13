UN Agency Crowns Biden's Southern Border As 'Deadliest Migration Route Worldwide' 

President Biden and the Democrats' radical open border policies have sparked the worst US-Mexico border crisis on record. Readers have already known this, but a new report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) revealed the southern border is the most dangerous route in the world on record.

IMO documented 686 migrant deaths and disappearances across the southern border in 2022, accounting for about half of all incidents in the Americas that year. With 1,457 total migrant deaths and disappearances in the region, 2022 stands as the deadliest year since the organization started compiling data in 2014.

Since President Biden took office, more than 5.8 million illegals have flooded the southern border, a number comparable to the population of Denmark. The surge in migrants can be directly linked to Democrats' far-left open border policies.

"Although the data shows that deaths and disappearances in the US-Mexico border decreased by 6 percent from the previous year, the 2022 figure is likely higher than the available information suggests, due to missing official data, including information from Texas border county coroner's offices and the Mexican search and rescue agency," IMO said.

The IOM Regional Director for South America, Marcelo Pisani, called the border crisis a "grim reality." At the same time, she said, "The impacts on the families left behind to search endlessly for a lost loved one are profound."

Recall that in Biden's first 100 days of office, his administration used 94 executive actions on immigration, including halting the border wall construction.

Fast forward to the present day, the border crisis has spread to New York City. New York Mayor Eric Adams warned last week the migrant crisis will 'destroy New York City' and slammed the Biden administration for doing nothing about the problem they created.

And Democrats are turning on each other.

Even the liberal women on The View don't want these migrants.

Democrats own the border chaos spreading like a virus through US cities.