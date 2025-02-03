US Attorney Protects Musk Team As WIRED Doxxes DOGE Employees

On Monday, WIRED magazine took it upon themselves to doxx several employees working for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"If you’ve been wondering what Elon Musk and his lackeys are up to since taking control of the US government, look no further," the magazine posted to X. "Our latest story names six 19- to 24-year-olds working with his DOGE organization, which now has access to sensitive federal systems."

If you’ve been wondering what Elon Musk and his lackeys are up to since taking control of the US government, look no further. Our latest story names six 19- to 24-year-olds working with his DOGE organization, which now has access to sensitive federal systems.… — WIRED (@WIRED) February 2, 2025

In the last week, DOGE has kicked two hornets' nests:

🚨ELON MUSK: "As we dug into USAID it became apparent that what we have here is not an apple with a worm in it, but we have actually just a ball of worms. If you have an apple with a worm in it, you can take the worm out. If you have a whole ball of worms, it's hopeless. USAID is… pic.twitter.com/fd00gMFmqS — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 3, 2025

Needless to say, the usual suspects are freaking out...

Yeah, exactly! The only way to stop fraud and waste of taxpayer money is to follow the payment flows and pause suspicious transactions for review. Obviously.



Naturally, this causes those who have been aiding, abetting and receiving fraudulent payments very upset.



Too bad. https://t.co/43LV3TysJs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2025

Not a very good idea to dox people working for the owner of X. Elon has taken note of those identifying his tech people working at DOGE. This man has access to all these accounts doing the doxing. — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) February 3, 2025

And so, in a Monday letter to Musk, US Attorney Edward Martin has vowed to protect DOGE employees, and pursue "any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people."

"I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE has been targeted publicly," Martin wrote. "At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting DOGE work and the DOGE workers. Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws."

"Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people," the letter continues. "We will not act like the previous administration who looked the other way as the Antifa and BLM rioters as well as thugs with guns trashed our capital city. We will protect DOGE and other workers no matter what."

Dear @elon, Please see this important letter. We will not tolerate threats against DOGE workers or law-breaking by the disgruntled. All the best. Ed Martin pic.twitter.com/jIgMPVbPT5 — Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) February 3, 2025

Assholes like this guy (Gary B @GplusB) on X...

And these guys...

r/fednews is doxxing the doge software engineers and threatening to put them in body bags. pic.twitter.com/EwRIHizW3k — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) February 3, 2025

And now, USAID has been rolled into the State Department under Marco Rubio, as bad actors like WIRED attempt to have DOGE employees targeted.