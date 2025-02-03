print-icon
US Attorney Protects Musk Team As WIRED Doxxes DOGE Employees

On Monday, WIRED magazine took it upon themselves to doxx several employees working for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"If you’ve been wondering what Elon Musk and his lackeys are up to since taking control of the US government, look no further," the magazine posted to X. "Our latest story names six 19- to 24-year-olds working with his DOGE organization, which now has access to sensitive federal systems."

In the last week, DOGE has kicked two hornets' nests:

Needless to say, the usual suspects are freaking out...

And so, in a Monday letter to Musk, US Attorney Edward Martin has vowed to protect DOGE employees, and pursue "any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people."

"I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE has been targeted publicly," Martin wrote. "At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting DOGE work and the DOGE workers. Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws."

"Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people," the letter continues. "We will not act like the previous administration who looked the other way as the Antifa and BLM rioters as well as thugs with guns trashed our capital city. We will protect DOGE and other workers no matter what."

Assholes like this guy (Gary B @GplusB) on X...

And these guys...

And now, USAID has been rolled into the State Department under Marco Rubio, as bad actors like WIRED attempt to have DOGE employees targeted.

 

