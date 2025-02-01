US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: "Identity Months Dead At DoD"

After multiple US federal government agencies required employees to remove gender-identifying pronouns from email signatures on Friday evening, the Defense Department issued a memo titled "Identity Months Dead at DoD." The move is part of the Trump administration's broader effort to remove toxic cultural Marxists from managerial roles across the federal gov't and military.

New guidance from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed the following: "Identity Months Dead at DoD."

"Going forward, DoD Components and Military Departments will not use official resources, to include man-hours, to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months, including National African American/Black History Month, Women's History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and National American Indian Heritage Month. Service members and civilians remain permitted to attend these events in an unofficial capacity outside of duty hours."

"Our unity and purpose are instrumental to meeting the Department's warfighting mission. Efforts to divide the force – to put one group ahead of another – erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution."

What's key in Hegseth's directive is "Efforts to divide the force"...

Cultural Marxists hide under the guise of 'social justice warriors.' They have reintroduced racism, created privileged classes, and controlled speech across government, the military, and houses of worship. Their goal is simple: dismantle the foundations of America and push for a socialist reconstruction.

Sex, sexual orientation, climate, and other ways to divide people have been used by cultural Marxists to advance revolutionary goals.

On Wednesday, Hegseth told Fox News that "one of the dumbest phrases in military history is 'our diversity is our strength.'"

"Our diversity is not our strength," Hegseth said, adding, "Our unity and our shared purpose is our strength."

He noted, "We will be merit-based and color blind."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth: “One of the dumbest phrases in military history is ‘our diversity is our strength’… Our diversity is not our strength — our unity and our shared purpose is our strength.”



Hegseth is correct. Unity is strength, and far too long, especially beginning under the Obama years and supercharged under Biden; the nation has been divided by Marxists based on sex, gender, "oppressed vs. oppressor," and all other non-sense developed in far-left colleges that will come to an end under the Trump administration.

Hegseth noted in the memo:

Installations, units, and offices are encouraged to celebrate the valor and success of military heroes of all races, genders, and backgrounds as we restore our warrior culture and ethos. We are proud of our warriors and their history, but we will focus on the character of their service instead of their immutable characteristics.

News flash: China and Russia aren't dividing their nations and hindering their warfighting capabilities as the world has crept closer to World War III.