US Gov't Set To Expose Far-Left Radicalization Pipeline Leading Back To Communist Cuba

Watching the Democratic Socialists of America tighten their grip on the Democratic Party while far-left activists grow louder and bolder in their calls for revolution, "killing capitalists," and destroying the U.S. "from within" set off alarm bells.

Even the left-wing outlet The Atlantic acknowledged the troubling rise of "left-wing terrorism" following a wave of riots, political violence, assassinations and attempted assassinations, foiled terror plots, and firebombings targeting private companies.

That raised an important question: Are these efforts by far-left activist networks and NGOs to sow chaos organic, or are they part of, or linked to, foreign subversion networks that are helping fuel the unrest?

That prompted us in December 2025 to ask this question: "Is There a 'Cuba Connection' Behind the Radicalization of America's Nonprofit Left?"

Six and a half months later, a State Department official speaking to Breitbart News appears to be answering the very question we raised months ago.

"The State Department will be issuing a report detailing the Cuban regime's longstanding campaign to foment left-wing extremism in the United States and internationally," the official said, adding, "The report finds that for nearly seven decades, the Cuban regime has played an indispensable role in nearly every notable far-left insurgency, revolution, and militant movement across the Western Hemisphere and beyond."

At the time we raised the question, we explained that the National Network on Cuba (NNOC) is a deliberately loose coalition linking 77 activist organizations, NGOs, and political campaigns while minimizing legal exposure and obscuring clear command structures. The network was also linked to the now-sanctioned Cuban organization known as the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, or ICAP. ICAP is a Castro-era organization used to spread Marxist ideology abroad.

Think of the NNOC as a potential pathway through which foreign subversion operations could infiltrate U.S. NGOs, with ICAP sitting at the center. Notice that the DSA is listed as a member organization of NNOC.

ICAP functions as the intake valve - political cover for intelligence operations designed to cultivate long-term assets rather than short-term spies.

The DSA is also a stated partner of the sanctioned ICAP.

Should only now make sense why DSA leaders are promoting "destroying America from within," and the way to do it appears to be through subversion networks empowering overeducated useful liberal idiots.

Frank, Aaron, Hank and Sam are Communist insurgents, radicalized marxist revolutionaries hiding behind personal ideologies to justfy their 1A expressions of the right to promote the insurrection of the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/XLzzjisOqd — AnimalFarm1945 (Moshe) (@Farm1945A) July 6, 2026

Just days ago, independent Cuban news outlet ADN Cuba revealed that a US-based Cuba solidarity coalition was giving orders to their far-left revolutionaries embedded within the US to prepare rapid-response protests at US federal buildings, military bases, recruitment centers, and ICE facilities in the event of a military confrontation between the US military and the communist regime in Havana. As we've seen before, these protests tend to turn into riots, especially at ICE facilities.

🚨 PRIMERO EN ADN | Documentos revisados por ADN Cuba revelan un plan nacional de “respuesta rápida” distribuido por la Red Nacional sobre Cuba (NNOC), una coalición con vínculos documentados con el ICAP, para coordinar protestas contra oficinas de ICE, bases militares y… — ADNCuba - Noticias de Cuba (@CubaAdn) July 8, 2026

On Monday...

Cox Media Heir Turned Communist Financier Arrested In Spain, Faces US Extradition https://t.co/1q8Z4MD6Cs — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 14, 2026

Related:

Meanwhile....

All of this comes ahead of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's planned meeting Thursday with delegations from more than 70 countries to address what the State Department describes as "the resurgence of transnational far-left terrorism," suggesting the Trump administration is preparing to treat these networks as a coordinated international security threat rather than a series of isolated domestic movements.