U.S. Tells "Maryland Father": No Asylum, Next Stop Eswatini

The "Maryland Father" (well, in the eyes of leftist corporate media), otherwise known as alleged MS-13 illegal alien gangster Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was notified by the Department of Homeland Security about deportation plans to a tiny African country.

In an email to the alleged MS-13 illegal alien gangster, published on X by Fox News' Bill Melugin, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official informed the illegal that, given his concerns about being prosecuted and or even tortured in nearly two dozen countries, Eswatini is now considered the best fit.

The email added, "Nonetheless, we hereby notify you that your new country of removal is Eswatini, Africa."

Homeland Security commented on X, "Homie is afraid of the entire western hemisphere."

Homie is afraid of the entire western hemisphere. https://t.co/lH7oZLaCKI — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 5, 2025

Last month, leftist activist District Judge Paula Xinis, overseeing the illegal's case, ruled that the El Salvador native cannot be deported until early October. This comes as the illegal has been fighting for renewed asylum claims.

The Trump administration recently offered the El Salvador native the option of deportation to Costa Rica in exchange for a guilty plea. However, his lawyers rejected the offer. He has been accused of human trafficking by the federal government.

New data obtained by Newsweek of ICE data via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showed that the Trump administration is on track to deport 276,207 illegals annually, or about 1.1 million over four years.

