USAID Panic Mode: Bill Gates Goes On MSM, Bashes Musk's DOGE, Fear-Mongers About Next Pandemic

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates made the rounds on far-left corporate media outlets on Tuesday morning, criticizing Elon Musk's DOGE to fold USAID into the State Department—a move that would place Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the agency's Acting Administrator. Gates has panicked, and making the rounds on MSM shows just that because he knows that USAID's funding days for his nonprofit empire might be numbered, as Rubio will apply maximum oversight into grant distributions.

Gates appeared on NBC's Today Show, telling the host that Musk "doesn't appreciate the phenomenal work at USAID." He continued, "It's not partisan work."

However, according to a DailyWire report, 97% of the political contributions from USAID workers went to the Democratic Party. That's a good one, Bill. 

Gates then moved on to his next media stop, appearing on The View, a roundtable of leftist conspiracy theorists. Someone might want to remind Gates' PR team that his credibility (or w/e is left of it) takes a hit by appearing on the daytime show.

He then went into full-blown fear-mongering mode about pandemics and how the next one is nearing.

Gates said something very strange: how the last "pandemic was fairly predictable." 

Why is that Bill? Is it because USAID funded Covid?

"I'm worried about this USAID stuff - my foundation partners with USAID on nutrition and vaccines - there are incredible people at the agency, and they're not 'worms,'" the billionaire said, adding if the USAID funding is not restored: "You could have millions of deaths." 

The Association of American Physicians & Surgeons pointed out on X that Gates' GAVI Alliance was "one of the top recipients of USAID grants in 2024." 

And this. 

Talk about being desperate... 

