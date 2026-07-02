Vegas Cops Disrupt Alleged Casino Terror Plot By Trans Gunman As Pattern Of Left-Wing Violence Raises Alarms

The nihilistic accelerationism spreading through the revolutionary left is becoming an increasingly visible security threat, as years of radical rhetoric and political demonization by Democrats and their aligned, billionaire-funded NGOs bleed into real-world violence.

The pattern is becoming increasingly troubling and harder to ignore: left-wing extremists are taking their grievances into an active phase, targeting wealthy individuals, capitalism, law enforcement, and right-leaning political figures.

What was once overlooked because the Biden-Harris FBI was too focused on White Catholics is now manifesting in assassination plots, terroristic threats, and planned terror attacks.

The latest incident comes after Las Vegas-area police arrested a 36-year-old transgender suspect who allegedly planned either a mass shooting or a "suicide by cop" incident at a casino, after officers found a large cache of weapons in a stolen vehicle and later at the suspect's home, according to The New York Post.

Watch the moment Las Vegas Police dragged transgender suspect Allison Howlett out of a stolen car and arrested him after he allegedly planned to carry out a mass shooting.



The media wants you to think this alleged wannabe terrorist is a "woman" https://t.co/QCuO92WAUJ pic.twitter.com/Bd2Y8zKnb8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2026

More color from Las Vegas Police:

The investigation began after Henderson Police received a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute involving a stolen vehicle that was believed to contain numerous firearms. The caller also reported alarming statements indicating the suspect intended to commit "suicide by cop" and carry out a mass shooting. Using vehicle tracking information, Henderson Police officers quickly located the vehicle at Sunset Station. Through calm communication, tactical decision-making, and exceptional restraint, officers safely took the suspect into custody without injury to the public.

What police found:

• 22 firearms from the stolen vehicle, including multiple handguns, rifles, a fully automatic firearm, suppressors, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. • 30 additional firearms from the suspect's residence, including automatic weapons, AR-style rifles equipped with grenade launchers, suppressors, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

#BREAKING



NEW DETAILS ON TERRORISTIC THREATS



On Saturday, June 27, a coordinated response by the Henderson Police Department, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the FBI Las Vegas Field Office, and our regional law enforcement partners helped prevent what… pic.twitter.com/riBI1egGtO — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 30, 2026

Authorities said Howlett, a man pretending to be a woman, made violent threats in the past, including a 2024 call in which the suspect allegedly warned of a mass shooting unless federal agents arrested him.

NEW MEDIA HOAX



This "woman" who allegedly planned a mass shooting in Las Vegas is a MAN.



The fake news media is covering up the truth of TRANS VIOLENCE once again.



You don't hate the media enough https://t.co/QCuO92WAUJ pic.twitter.com/lCRICjXTh2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2026

Internet sleuths uncover...

Anarcho Queer Ideology (Similar flag/insignia to Doll Squad).



Note the surname and use of "Howlett"; individuals involved in this recent threats of a mass casualty event.



All I have for now, more will be released pending on additional information or gaps by public statements pic.twitter.com/bxVUc3NQZQ — Glow So Bright (@GSB_Actual) July 1, 2026

Weapons used in the recent potential mass casualty event where the heavily armed suspect that was detained by @LVMPD. (Thread)



M2 HB 50 caliber machine gun pic.twitter.com/2U10tllMsu — Glow So Bright (@GSB_Actual) July 1, 2026

Howlett faces charges including making terroristic threats, assault with a deadly weapon, auto theft, and gun theft. A judge set bail at $500,000.

The Vegas incident follows two separate cases involving left-wing revolutionaries targeting "capitalists" and raises concerns that over a decade or more of the Democratic Party pushing radical rhetoric against Republicans might have unleashed a dangerous wave of revolutionaries.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Democratic staffer Teha Delaruelle appeared to have called on supporters to "kill your local Republican."

🚨 WOW: Wisconsin Democrat staffer, Teha Delaruelle is calling on activists to "K*LL YOUR LOCAL REPUBLICAN."



“We’re going to make this the moderate position for the state of Wisconsin”



WTF!? pic.twitter.com/NdFeWaCjMX — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 1, 2026

Related:

• Troubling Pattern Of Left-Wing Revolutionaries Targeting "Capitalists" Raises Alarm Over Youth Radicalization

Related:

• America Has A "Transtifa" Problem

• Link Between Transgenderism And Violence In Spotlight

And the radicalization is set to get even deeper as the Democratic Party, which let the socialists and Marxists into their DEI kingdom, is now in a power struggle with socialists.

The party freaked out last week:

More on this:

"The Democratic establishment is absolutely in retreat. They have no idea what to do," @TomBevanRCP said about Melat Kiros beating a 15-term incumbent in a Colorado primary.



"They've encouraged this younger generation's radicalism and activism, and now they're coming for them." https://t.co/13ONi6fLMK pic.twitter.com/1rmUH6oro3 — RealClearPolitics (@RCPolitics) July 1, 2026

This is not your grandparents' or parents' Democratic Party. This new breed of the party is defined by revolutionaries seeking violence and destruction of the West.