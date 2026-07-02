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Vegas Cops Disrupt Alleged Casino Terror Plot By Trans Gunman As Pattern Of Left-Wing Violence Raises Alarms

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The nihilistic accelerationism spreading through the revolutionary left is becoming an increasingly visible security threat, as years of radical rhetoric and political demonization by Democrats and their aligned, billionaire-funded NGOs bleed into real-world violence.

The pattern is becoming increasingly troubling and harder to ignore: left-wing extremists are taking their grievances into an active phase, targeting wealthy individuals, capitalism, law enforcement, and right-leaning political figures.

What was once overlooked because the Biden-Harris FBI was too focused on White Catholics is now manifesting in assassination plots, terroristic threats, and planned terror attacks.

The latest incident comes after Las Vegas-area police arrested a 36-year-old transgender suspect who allegedly planned either a mass shooting or a "suicide by cop" incident at a casino, after officers found a large cache of weapons in a stolen vehicle and later at the suspect's home, according to The New York Post.

More color from Las Vegas Police:

The investigation began after Henderson Police received a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute involving a stolen vehicle that was believed to contain numerous firearms. The caller also reported alarming statements indicating the suspect intended to commit "suicide by cop" and carry out a mass shooting. 

Using vehicle tracking information, Henderson Police officers quickly located the vehicle at Sunset Station. Through calm communication, tactical decision-making, and exceptional restraint, officers safely took the suspect into custody without injury to the public. 

What police found:

22 firearms from the stolen vehicle, including multiple handguns, rifles, a fully automatic firearm, suppressors, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

30 additional firearms from the suspect's residence, including automatic weapons, AR-style rifles equipped with grenade launchers, suppressors, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Authorities said Howlett, a man pretending to be a woman, made violent threats in the past, including a 2024 call in which the suspect allegedly warned of a mass shooting unless federal agents arrested him. 

Internet sleuths uncover... 

Howlett faces charges including making terroristic threats, assault with a deadly weapon, auto theft, and gun theft. A judge set bail at $500,000.

The Vegas incident follows two separate cases involving left-wing revolutionaries targeting "capitalists" and raises concerns that over a decade or more of the Democratic Party pushing radical rhetoric against Republicans might have unleashed a dangerous wave of revolutionaries.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Democratic staffer Teha Delaruelle appeared to have called on supporters to "kill your local Republican."

Related:

• Troubling Pattern Of Left-Wing Revolutionaries Targeting "Capitalists" Raises Alarm Over Youth Radicalization

Related:

• America Has A "Transtifa" Problem

• Link Between Transgenderism And Violence In Spotlight

And the radicalization is set to get even deeper as the Democratic Party, which let the socialists and Marxists into their DEI kingdom, is now in a power struggle with socialists.

The party freaked out last week:

More on this: 

This is not your grandparents' or parents' Democratic Party. This new breed of the party is defined by revolutionaries seeking violence and destruction of the West.  

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