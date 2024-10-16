Venezuelan Prison Gang Seizes Multiple Apartment Buildings In Texas

A new shocking report has found that Venezuelan transnational gang Tren de Aragua has taken over at least four apartment building complexes in San Antonio, Texas, as thousands of its illegal alien gangsters run amok nationwide, sparking crime and chaos from Colorado to Texas to New York City. Many of the members of the armed migrant prison gang invaded the nation through Biden-Harris' open southern borders.

DailyMail revealed:

A dangerous Venezuelan gang has taken over at least four apartment complexes in San Antonio, Texas, as it expands its reach in yet another America city, DailyMail.com can reveal. The report confirmed that Palatia Apartments was one apartment complex where TdA members were operating out. This complex was the scene of a recent raid... Just last week a small army of police officers raided an apartment complex in San Antonio and arrested 19 individuals - including four gang members. Law enforcement sources confirmed TdA had been operating at the Palatia Apartments for five to six months - squatting in empty units they either rented out to other migrants, used as a base to deal cocaine or, most horrifically, as prostitution dens to pimp out women and children. But now DailyMail.com can reveal that this apartment invasion is just the tip of the iceberg in the major southern Texas city, with at least three other rental properties also occupied by the criminal organization.

While Palatia Apartments was one complex full of TdA members, the other three buildings were not named in the report because of ongoing police investigations.

Venezuelan gang seizes San Antonio apartment complex. The San Antonio apartment complex, Palatia Apartments, has been taken over by Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal organization from Venezuela. This has caused fear and concern in the city. The U.S. Border Patrol had… pic.twitter.com/ApaUQlDADD — Bob Bishop - Forensic Investigator (@BobBish40288847) October 9, 2024

A few residents at the apartment complex testified about the dangers of living in the Palatia Apartments. “Gun shots day and night”



The residents claim it’s from the Venezuelan outlaws of Tren De Aragua. pic.twitter.com/awbpkNMPuL — hernando arce (@hernandoarce) October 7, 2024

BREAKING: Texas law enforcement raided a San Antonio apartment complex controlled by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua



San Antonio Police Chief McManus said the multi-agency task force cleared over 300 vacant units at the Palatia Apartments on the city's North Side



Police had… pic.twitter.com/Spb3S8ZtTq — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) October 6, 2024

Justice served! 💪🏼👮‍♂️ Over a dozen suspected members of the notorious Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, have been arrested in an early morning raid. Operation Aurora targeted the Palatia Apartments, a sprawling complex near the airport, where gang members were breaking into vacant… pic.twitter.com/KzduNsFVO6 — Vlemx4u (@vlemx4u) October 15, 2024

TdA's activity in San Antonio comes after armed gangsters from the same prison group terrorized the Denver suburb of Aurora last month. This area is a sanctuary city run by far-left Democrats.

Since 2022, over 42,000 migrants poured into the sanctuary city of Denver, CO.



Among them were members of the Tren de Aragua gang.



In 2024, they made their way to neighboring town Aurora & took over apartment buildings, terrorized residents with gun crime, theft & drug dealing. pic.twitter.com/EYd3wcNaHm — America (@america) October 12, 2024

The US Army warned in leaked documents that as many as 5,000 TdA members have invaded the nation, many of which are armed.

DailyMail noted that TdA's command and control center shifted north to just below the US border in the Mexican town of Ciudad Juarez. The armed group is rapidly expanding turf nationwide. This may ignite gang warfare with native US gangs.

In recent weeks, police sources told the NYPost that TdA was recruiting their members and victims straight out of NYC-run migrant shelters.

In the Big Apple, Tren de Aragua is trying to recruit foot soldiers to force women into sex trafficking — in the hopes that it will become a main source of income for the gang, according to the leaked memo. -NYPost

NYPD Admits Armed Migrant Kids From Gov't-Funded Roosevelt Hotel Terrorizing Times Square https://t.co/JhHcXhIYe4 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 16, 2024

