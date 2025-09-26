"War Against ICE": Anarcho-Communist Website Calls For Mobilization Across U.S.

AnarchistNews, the long-running anarcho-communist propaganda site, popular among Antifa militants and radical leftists, issued a movement order this week instructing "all anarchists across the country" to disrupt operations at ICE facilities in every city and to "celebrate life with fire against the death march of american law and order."

"We invite all anarchists across the country not only to occupy and disrupt operations at ICE facilities in every city, but to celebrate life with fire against the death march of american law and order. With tactical diversity, lets meet in the streets and wage a carnival of war against ICE and all authority!" read a post titled "A Call for Anarchist Action in America," anonymously submitted on AnarchistNews.

Given that AnarchistNews doesn't usually create original reporting, it collects and reposts content from anarchist collectives, independent media, and individuals. It's therefore difficult to determine who penned this action order. Still, its publication on the site suggests that Trump's domestic terror designation of Antifa has riled up the base of far-left radicals who have already been attacking ICE facilities nationwide. This signals a likely rise in civil terrorism, as seen on Wednesday when a left-wing extremist opened fire at an ICE facility in Texas.

On Wednesday morning, FBI Director Kash Patel provided new details about yesterday's radical leftist shooter, who had written down notes during the planning phase of the attack, writing: "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'Is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?"

@FBIDallas and FBI HQ have been working 24/7 to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings obtained on location and in the subject's person/residence/bedroom. This @FBI is committed to providing timely updates, as promised:



- The perp downloaded a document titled "Dallas… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 25, 2025

Also, on Thursday, President Trump responded to OANN reporter Daniel Baldwin's question about the attack. The representative said the shooting is part of the ...

"Radical left rhetoric. The radical left is causing the problem. They're out of control. They're saying things and they're really dumb people. I mean, I look at Crockett, I look at some of these people. They're — they're very low IQ people, actually. But the radical left is causing this problem, not the right, the radical left And it's going to get worse. And ultimately it's going to go back on them. I mean, bad things happen when they play these games. And I'll give you a little clue. The right is a lot tougher than the left. But the right is not doing this. They're not doing it And they better not get them energized because it won't be good for the left. And I don't want to see that happen either. I'm the president of all the people. But the radical left is causing this Radical left Democrats are causing this problem and it's it gets worse. It gets worse and it'll be a point where other people won't take it anymore and that will not be good for the radical left and we don't want that."

.@OANN’s @Baldwin_Daniel_: “There was another shooting at an ICE facility in Texas yesterday.”



President Trump: “Yes, terrible.”



Baldwin: “Detainees were killed. The FBI director posted on social media bullets that were engraved with the message ‘anti-ICE.’ He just posted… pic.twitter.com/jmnYle1J5c — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 25, 2025

Related:

Democratic Socialists Association Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. spewed more of that "radical left rhetoric" on Wednesday.

When are Democratic politicians who incited violence against ICE agents and Trump supporters finally going to be held accountable? DHS reports an 830% surge on ICE officers since Jan. 2025, from their inflammatory rhetoric. Rashida Tlaib “strike ready” Prosecute them now. pic.twitter.com/17XedXXPOq — Jason (@jason1Patterson) September 25, 2025

Recall in 2019...

It seems the radical left is mobilizing, using violence and force to derail President Trump's "America First" agenda.

And now, Trump's crackdown on dark-money, billionaire-funded NGOs could spark a wave of even more violence emanating from the left.