War On The Shore: Maryland Dem Officials Freak Out At Journalists Ahead Of Exposé On Governor

The Democratic kings and queens in the one-party–ruled state of Maryland are absolutely panicking, something that should not be happening in a deep-blue state, as their crown jewel, left-wing Gov. Wes Moore, a prospective Democratic presidential candidate, has seen polling data implode. High taxes, surging power bills, a state budget crisis, poor leadership, and even questions about honesty have sparked voter backlash on both sides of the political aisle.

In the battle for narrative control, Moore's office and the Democratic Party's propaganda machine have launched a preemptive campaign against The Baltimore Sun's forthcoming investigative series, which is expected to release an exposé on Moore.

"The Baltimore Sun used to be our paper of record," Moore recently told MS NOW host Jen Psaki, a former White House press secretary who made a career at covering up Biden's mental decline. "It's now become the paper of the right wing."

Democrats have been upset that, in deep-blue Baltimore and across the state, right-leaning Sinclair executive chairman David Smith now owns the paper. As a result, The Sun has shifted from promoting left-wing conspiracies and all things DEI to more balanced, center-right content.

The loss of narrative power at The Sun is what truly irritates Democratic leadership in the state, as their inability to control the narrative has caused Moore's polling numbers to drop significantly.

"Democrats sure are putting in a lot of work to discredit a series before it's even started running. That alone should raise a question: why?" Candy Woodall, former national political reporter at USA Today, now managing editor of Spotlight on Maryland, a local investigative reporting collaboration of WBFF45 (owned by Sinclair), wrote on X.

Woodall Continued:

In January, I was warned directly that if Spotlight continued its investigation into Gov. Wes Moore's military records—and one of his superiors—that his office would send files to every media reporter to try and discredit us. We saw the same playbook in 2022 when a FOX45 reporter asked why Moore allowed claims that he had received a Bronze Star that he didn't have at the time. His team accused the reporter and media outlet of bias and a smear campaign. Two years later, after the New York Times wrote about the Bronze Star Moore hadn't received, the narrative changed, and the governor said it was "an honest mistake." In an August 2024 statement on his military record, Moore acknowledged he knew before leaving Afghanistan that he had not received the award. Spotlight's reporting digs deeper into Moore's military records and more, and our investigative series will begin to publish soon. This is standard journalism to scrutinize the words and records of elected officials and candidates who hold positions of power and public trust. Our loyalty is to the Maryland public we serve — not any public official or political party. Our work has been fair. We've sent hundreds of questions. Most have gone unanswered. We've offered multiple sit-down interviews with the governor and his staff. They have declined repeated requests. Moore's office hasn't seen a word of this series yet, but the governor and his communications staff are actively campaigning and peddling a narrative to smear it. In fact, his director of media strategy said this week of us, "They don't deserve to be treated like a news outlet and nothing that comes out of Sinclair should be taken seriously." They continued this effort last night in an interview on MSNOW with Jen Psaki, Biden's former press secretary. The real questions you should be asking right now: Why don't they want you to read the series? What is it they don't want you to know? And if we're so wrong about everything, why not just release the records and prove it? If you want to know more, keep reading The Baltimore Sun, a 200-year-old newspaper that has survived many governors.

Democrats sure are putting in a lot of work to discredit a series before it's even started running. That alone should raise a question: why?



In January, I was warned directly that if Spotlight continued its investigation into Gov. Wes Moore's military records—and one of his… https://t.co/5e0TF84YIa — Candy Woodall (@candynotcandace) April 8, 2026

After The New York Times reported in 2024 that Moore had falsely claimed to have received a Bronze Star for his service in Afghanistan, a controversy over his military record intensified. Spotlight on Maryland later picked up the investigative baton at the local level.

Moore's team responded aggressively on X, in what appeared to be a bid to discredit the reporters - even dismissing one Fox Baltimore reporter as "not a journalist."

You're not a journalist.



You're a former Republican party official working at the direction of your Trump supporting boss. https://t.co/CLzLzHHsb3 — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) April 8, 2026

Democrats have reason to worry about any major forthcoming exposé on Moore. His Polymarket odds of becoming the Democratic Party's 2028 presidential nominee currently sit at just 1%.

Will Wes Moore win the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination?

Yes 1% · No 99%

View full market & trade on Polymarket

The real issue for Democrats is that Smith of Sinclair is single-handedly chipping away at their core abilities to run counter-narratives, which has eroded Moore's odds of leapfrogging from the financially troubled state to the White House.

In recent weeks, Moore was greeted by a stadium full of boos during Orioles Opening Day in Baltimore City, a major stronghold for progressives. This should never be happening to a left-wing governor in the state.

Gov. Wes Moore was booed by the crowd ahead of the Orioles home opener on Thursday. https://t.co/KdJaF2jx68 pic.twitter.com/pA0p6G2z8m — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) March 26, 2026

But it is his sheer incompetence in serving as proper stewards of the state and prioritizing DEI, woke, illegal aliens, over Marylanders that has sparked voter backlash. Stuff like this:

Maryland Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R) EMBARESSES Democrats who want to force "appropriately sized tampons" into men's bathrooms.



Szeliga: "I've never heard of such a thing... what do you consider appropriate???"pic.twitter.com/jjasHIMtRE https://t.co/gsjXEzXVre — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2026

Moore smiling with far-left radical Alex Soros.

Only a matter of time before the Moore team taps the Soros nonprofit team for help. Unless they already have...