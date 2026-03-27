Moore Problems? Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Booed At Baltimore Stadium In Deep-Blue Territory

Left-wing Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was greeted Thursday afternoon by a stadium full of boos at Camden Yards on Opening Day for Orioles baseball, a striking public rebuke of the struggling governor and the one-party rule of Democratic Party kings and queens running the state into the ground.

Gov. Wes Moore was booed by the crowd ahead of the Orioles home opener on Thursday. https://t.co/KdJaF2jx68 pic.twitter.com/pA0p6G2z8m — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) March 26, 2026

After years of fiscal mismanagement, Annapolis Democrats have driven Maryland into a fiscal crisis, compounded by the death spiral of higher taxes and backfiring green energy policies that are now colliding with surging data-center power demand across the region, sparking a power bill crisis for Marylanders.

The end result of this epic mismanagement is extraordinarily sad: a growing exodus of residents, with net migration trends turning negative for the state as people flee to places where common sense is prioritized, not state-ruining far-left experiments.

One notable observation about the boos is that they occurred at Camden Yards in Baltimore City, which is controlled by a crazed left-wing mayor in a deeply blue city. In fact, the boos should never have been heard there, but among voters in the state, left or right, the cost-of-living crisis sparked by out-of-control taxes and state-ruining progressive policies is crushing pocketbooks everywhere.

Let’s remind readers that Gov. Moore has been positioned by the Democratic Party machine as a possible nominee in 2028.

Moore smiling with far-left radical Alex Soros.

However, Polymarket odds show his chances of securing the nomination at just 2%, and for good reason: the endless mismanagement of the state is a massive liability on the national stage.

On Friday morning, Republican Del. Matt Morgan joined local outlet Fox 45 Morning News to discuss the boos at Camden Yards. He said the crowd at the stadium was upwards of 40,000 people and nonpartisan.

Morgan said, referring to the boos, "It was basically a state poll that told you Marylanders are fed up with the policies coming out of Annapolis and the Moore administration.”

Earlier this week, on the two-year anniversary of the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge at the Port of Baltimore, there is still no bridge, while Democrats in recent days prioritized “appropriately sized tampons” for men’s bathrooms.

Maryland Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R) EMBARESSES Democrats who want to force "appropriately sized tampons" into men's bathrooms.



Szeliga: "I've never heard of such a thing... what do you consider appropriate???"pic.twitter.com/jjasHIMtRE https://t.co/gsjXEzXVre — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2026

Baltimore City is broken. Maryland is broken. Democrats broke the state. Moore's aspirations for 2028 have imploded. Perhaps he can work on his golf swing at the local elite golf clubs he frequents in Baltimore.