Unhinged activists from the British political group "Led By Donkeys" took their anti-Tesla hate campaign to a disturbing new extreme—renting a tank to crush a Tesla in a stunt that dangerously normalizes political violence. This hate mirrors a broader wave of hostility toward Elon Musk's company, fueled by leftist NGOs in the U.S., where some attacks on Tesla have already been classified as acts of domestic terrorism.

"Hey @elonmusk wanna see a WW2 veteran run over a Swasticar in a Sherman tank?" Led By Donkeys wrote on Musk's X platform.

TANK vs TESLA



"We've crushed fascism before and we'll crush it again"



- ⁠WW2 veteran Ken, 98, in the tank pic.twitter.com/O6NBNWr4sc — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) May 7, 2025

The crazed activists wrote in a separate X post: "We've crushed fascism before and we'll crush it again"...

Led By Donkeys' anti-Musk talking points are no different from those of far-left Democrats in the U.S. who waged a multi-month color revolution operation to shift public opinion about Musk because of his DOGE involvement but have largely failed. Without USAID funding, Democrats are just treading water.

The latest public records data in the UK shows that Led By Donkeys has four directors: Ben Stewart, James Sadri, Oliver Knowles, and Will Rose.

Forensic analysis of public records reveals a complex web of interconnected companies centered around the directors.

It's not hard to create a profile on the group that calls Tesla vehicles "Swasticar." You can see their hateful political leanings.

Also… surprise, surprise… the WW2 veteran in the video turns out to be an actor impersonating a deceased veteran: