Watch: Biden 'Kicks' Dog As Rumors Of Animal Abuse Swirl

Earlier this week President Biden's German Shepherd, Commander, was booted from the White House after a dozen documented biting incidents involving Secret Service officers and White House staffers.

The move caused some people to wonder if Biden is mistreating his dogs.

We already know Biden broke his ankle pulling his dog's tail after a shower (and we already know he takes 'probably inappropriate' showers with family members).

Now, footage has emerged of Biden kicking his dog amid a Judicial Watch report that he abuses them. Some have suggested that it isn't a 'kick' in anger, rather, Biden is either tripped up, or is using his leg to herd the dog into the vehicle.

REPORT: President Biden has “mistreated” his dogs by punching and kicking them according to sources close with Judicial Watch.



Biden’s dogs are just like his son: Poorly trained.



Documents from the United States Department of Homeland Security, reveal injuries from attacks… pic.twitter.com/dDGRuYxc1P — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 6, 2023

According to a Judicial Watch source "President Biden has mistreated his dogs. Judicial Watch has learned he has punched and kicked his dogs."

Judicial Watch has also obtained records from the US Department of Homelands Security in which Secret Service officers discuss Biden's dogs after a November 3 biting incident.

"Doing alright [redacted]? That’s freaking crazy that stupid dog – rolling my eyes [redacted]," asked the first officer.

"My leg and arm still hurts. He bit me twice and ran at me twice," the victim replied.

To which the first officer responded: "What a joke [redacted] – if it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down – freaking clown needs a muzzle – hope you get to feeling better [redacted]."

Unsurprisingly, while being highly critical of former President Trump, PETA has defended Biden's dog, saying Commander was just trying to "protect his family."

Let's see what they say about this... if anything.

This story reads VERY differently given the @JudicialWatch report today that Biden kicks and hits his dogs. Wow. Very sick! pic.twitter.com/sQFFfbb5lC — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 5, 2023