Watch: Boston Globe's 'Patriotism' Segment Turns Into Scripted America-Bashing

A day after citing a Gallup poll showing collapsing patriotism among Democrats, we didn't have to look far for proof: highly educated Boston leftists proudly proclaiming they're "not proud to be American." Yet, despite their anti-American rhetoric, they still choose to live here. Strange, isn't it?

The Boston Globe—owned by Boston Globe Media Partners and run by John W. Henry, the billionaire owner of the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Sports Group, along with his wife, Linda Pizzuti Henry, the co-owner and CEO—shared a short-form video on Instagram featuring a series of interviews with residents about their patriotic views.

Boston Globe journalists and editors somehow failed to find a single person proud to be an American. In fact, every interviewee was reading a script—authentic, right? Not one of these highly educated locals could speak off the cuff?

"The words "disgusted" and "embarrassed" appeared often, as did criticisms of the Trump administration," the Boston Globe Opinion wrote on its Instagram.

.@GlobeOpinion releases a brand new video interviewing locals on why they are not proud to be Americans on July 4th



“I’m not a proud American. I am in an America I no longer recognize” pic.twitter.com/Pvx3SfJGAA — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) July 4, 2025

The scripted propaganda (or what appears to be) from the Boston Globe comes as a plunge in national pride has been led mainly by Democrats.

Perhaps the Boston Globe's scripted propaganda (or what appears to be) becomes more understandable when you consider that their CEO is prominently featured on the World Economic Forum's website...

Right.

Reading from scripts—it is no wonder trust in corporate media has collapsed. Nice try, Boston Globe, working-class folks are too smart for this leftist nonsense.