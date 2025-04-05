Watch: DOGE Official Reveals Biden's Border Invasion Led To Terrorists "Mooching" Off Social Security

Antonio Gracias—founder and CEO of the Chicago-based investment firm Valor Equity Partners and now a DOGE official—joined the All-In Podcast on Thursday to discuss the fraud and waste his team uncovered at Social Security, describing it as the "tip of the iceberg" and "mind-blowing."

Gracias went viral on X about a week ago at an America PAC town hall in Wisconsin and revealed a "mind-blowing" chart that showed a massive surge in Social Security numbers issued to illegal aliens over the Biden- Harris regime's first term.

Gracias provided more color on the podcast about the unusual data his team found at Social Security. He said the data indicated a dramatic spike in the number of Social Security numbers issued to migrants in Biden's first term.

He said that digging deeper, his team found this growth—which started around 2017 under a program active since then—was largely tied to asylum seekers and parolees entering via Notices to Appear (NTAs) at the border. Of the 5.4 million total in the data, 1.2 million had "unknown" status, and 1.2 million were "general parole," lacking specific program designations.

He said this reflects an "abuse" of legitimate programs, with loosened requirements—like a simplified four-question asylum form replacing a detailed four-page one—allowing more people to enter legally after crossing illegally.

Gracias said border arrivals get an NTA (court date years out), apply for asylum via a form, and then file for work authorization (Form 765), leading to a Social Security number mailed without an interview. He said the vetting process for these migrants was severely lax.

Downstream, these migrants with newly printed Social Security numbers accessed max benefits (1.3 million on Medicaid) and, shockingly, thousands registered to vote in some states—a federal crime—confirmed by voter roll checks in "friendly" states, he pointed out, adding that the Trump administration is exploring a response.

"We found people on all the benefit programs and we found them on unemployment we found them on Medicaid ... so adjacent to your point the people on Medicaid unemployment they're not contributing ... they're taking out they're mooching... right there are criminals - I mean look we sent this data list to the National Targeting Center. I don't want to get too far into the data, but I can tell you they found hard hits in the Target Center of very bad people, criminals, and people on a terrorist watchlist that are in this group and so yeah ... I mean it's a problem we got to figure out how to deal with it. And, of course, there are people who also have jobs paying in the system, which is also true. All these things are true, and we're trying to search the data and figure out how to actually deal with it now," Gracias said.

Gracias explained that when accounting for the Democratic Party's open southern border invasion and the surge in migrants receiving Social Security numbers—coupled with voting data—it becomes increasingly clear this was all about "importing voters."

"I'm talking about four states. We looked at the voter roles. We found thousands of these people on the voter roles, many of whom had voted right in one state in particular. Well over a thousand voted. Yeah, I think this was a move to import voters," he said.

Gracias begins around the 4:56 mark...

Remember, Voter ID and citizenship verification expose the Democratic Party's voting scam.

Now you know why Democrats hate DOGE. The entire scam has been exposed.